Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

No longer part of the Scholz cabinet: Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who has resigned as Germany’s defense minister. © IMAGO / Political Moments

In Ramstein, Germany, the defense ministers meet for the so-called Ukraine Contact Group. Time is running out for Olaf Scholz to present a successor to Christine Lambrecht.

Munich/Ramstein – Time is running out for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). After the resignation of Christine Lambrecht (SPD) as defense minister, the German head of government needs a successor. And ideally as soon as possible. Because: The next important international date is imminent – and that in Germany.

Christine Lambrecht: After the resignation of defense minister, Olaf Scholz is under pressure

Specifically: On Friday (January 20), the so-called Ukraine contact group met at the invitation of the United States at the US air force base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. Defense ministers and senior military officials from numerous countries are expected to discuss further support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

But: will Germany then be left without a defense minister? At an international top meeting in your own country? Prime Minister Scholz confirmed on Monday (January 16) that he wanted to clarify the Lambrecht successor quickly.

In the video: Christine Lambrecht resigns – you could be a possible successor

“I have a clear idea and everyone will very quickly know how this should continue,” said the SPD politician during a visit to the Hensoldt armaments company in Ulm. The Bundeswehr and everyone who worked on the defense deserved that this be clarified quickly. “I know how things should go from my point of view and we will then announce that in good time,” declared the Chancellor. The USA, according to Scholz the most important partner in the transatlantic defense alliance NATO, is apparently increasing the pressure on the traffic light coalition.

After Christine Lambrecht’s resignation: is Germany in Ramstein without a defense minister?

For example, after Lambrecht’s resignation, former supreme commander of US troops in Europe, Ben Hodges, wrote in the news magazine star demanded a more determined course by the Scholz government towards Russia – and the delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine. “I hope that your successor will have the necessary caliber to help Germany assume a leadership role within NATO,” said Hodges about Lambrecht’s resignation.

I hope that her successor will have the necessary caliber to help Germany assume a leadership role within NATO.

Germany’s contribution to supporting Ukraine is “significant,” Hodges continued: “At the same time, the unclear messages from Berlin and the Chancellery are causing uncertainty and skepticism internationally.” The Federal Republic has always been a reliable and trustworthy NATO partner, he said 64-year-old who regularly comments publicly on the Ukraine war. When it comes to preparedness for defense and military mobility, however, Germany must improve.

Ukraine contact group in Ramstein: possible delivery of western main battle tanks in focus

In Ramstein, the possible delivery of main battle tanks for Ukraine should be on the agenda. Kyiv has been asking for modern German Leopard 2 main battle tanks for months. Germany has not yet agreed to such deliveries, while the Ukraine is also courting US M1 Abrams – and Great Britain has promised Kyiv the delivery of a dozen “Challenger 2” main battle tanks. Important topics are discussed in Rhineland-Palatinate. But: which minister represents Germany? Eva Högl, the military commissioner of the German Bundestag, is considered the top candidate for the post. Your possible new boss Scholz has to hurry. Otherwise a real embarrassment threatens in Ramstein. (pm)