Germán Ezequiel Cano never stops surprising with Fluminense. At 35, the Argentine striker is going through a brilliant moment and this Tuesday he had two historical milestones.

The first: Cano scored a hat-trick in the Copa Libertadores match against River Plate at the Maracana, in the worst defeat for the Argentine team in the entire history of the tournament.

Figures of Gernán Ezequiel Cano against River Plate

The second: with the three goals he scored this Tuesday, Cano reached 23 goals in 2023. He is the world’s top scorer so far this year, tied, no less, with the Norwegian Erling Haaland, from Manchester City.

Goals in 2023:

German Cano: 23 goals in 21 games

Erling Haaland: 23 goals in 23 games.

Cano and the Colombian Jhon Arias have put together a lethal fight that has Fluminense dreaming big. Arias also scored a double in the win against River and asks for a hint for the Colombian National Team.

The Argentine striker had a brilliant step through Colombian soccer. After a first stage with Deportivo Pereira in 2011, with which he was unable to avoid relegation, Cano became an idol for Independiente Medellín.

After two stages (2012-2014 and 2018-2019), Cano became the DIM’s all-time top scorer, with 129 annotations. He was a six-time scorer in the Colombian League and once in the Copa Colombia, a tournament that he also won in 2019.

Germán Ezequiel Cano, with the Medellín shirt. Photo: Guillermo Ossa/CEET

His brilliant past in Colombian soccer made it possible for Cano to become a national and even make it to the Colombian National Team. And now that he has teamed up with Arias, many dream of that possibility a few months before the playoff begins.

Cano ruled out any option to play with the National Team. “The truth is that this is already a closed issue. At the time I wanted to because I occupied a less foreign quota in Medellín, which is my home and I love the institution very much, but He had to spend a minimum of two years in Colombia and due to labor issues it could not be given. In addition, I did not receive any calls from any selector ”, Cano said in an interview with El Colombiano.

Cano also recognized that it is very difficult for him to be called to the National Team of his native country, where very few knew him. He has not played in his country since 2011, after going through Lanús, Chacarita Juniors and Colón.

“The truth is that I think it is very difficult to reach the Argentine National Team because all the players who are doing it very well are part of a long process, three or four years working together. It is a closed group and they have already given us the World Cup,” he added.

