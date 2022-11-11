The race of Gerard Piqué ended this week, after the surprise announcement of his retirement from professional football. Last Saturday, the defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou.

However, his last act as a professional player was a red card. Piqué was sent off this Tuesday during the break in the match against Osasuna, in which he was a substitute, for confronting the referee.

Piqué, who also reached an agreement this week with Shakira on the issue of custody of their children, is still thinking about his business, which he will dedicate himself to now that he has left professional activity.

The former soccer player presented a new 7-a-side football competition, the Kings League, which will be played by 12 teams owned by some of the most popular Spanish-speaking content creators and which is promoted by the company Kosmos.

“We want to make a football product that is close to the people, that allows access to the teams’ locker rooms, that the public sees the presidents negotiating for the players and that the public can participate with a ‘draft'”, said Piqué.

One of Piqué’s partners in this project is the influencer Ibaí Llanos, who, in addition, made him a curious proposal: to venture into boxing.

Llanos has organized several evenings in which other influencers and characters have entered the ring to exchange blows, in which, in addition, there were musical presentations.

This Wednesday, in a chat on Twitch, Llanos invited him to fight against Joaquín Sánchez, one of Betis’ idols, who also just retired, at 41 years old.

“La Velada 3 is on its way in a few months. I know it’s impossible, but I’ve always dreamed. I would love, also because of the context of your situations, Gerard Piqué against Joaquin Sanchez. And I think that people would love it, it would be something historic”, Llanos told Piqué.

Piqué’s response, for now, rules out that option. “I don’t say no, I never say no, but 99 percent no,” he replied. “It’s just that I don’t care, against Busquets, Sergio Ramos, Álvaro Arbeloa… I just don’t see myself wearing boxing gloves. you’re biting me It is one thing to leave the comfort zone and another to go beyond it. I like the show and I will go to the evening, I do not miss it, but from there to participate… I have never been hit in my life, I told you, “he added.

