According to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland, the information provided by an artificial intelligence chatbot – in English – is correct the vast majority of the time, although there is some information that is not reliable or fake.

In the study, published Tuesday in the journal “Radiology”, the researchers investigated information related to advice about breast cancer screening, and the reliability of what the artificial intelligence chatbot provided.

Good performance but beware!

The researchers created a set of 25 questions related to breast cancer screening advice. They sent each question to ChatGBT three times to see the variance in the responses. The AI ​​is known to change its response each time the same question is asked.

The answers to 22 questions were adequate, while the answer to one question relied on outdated information, and two other questions had inconsistent answers, and their accuracy varied greatly when asking the same question each time.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, a member of the research team, Dr. Paul Yee, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University of Maryland and Director of the Center for Intelligent Medical Imaging, summarizes the most important findings of the study, saying:

The popular chatbot, ChatGBT, is able to provide appropriate recommendations on common breast cancer screening questions in most cases.

However, it sometimes provides inaccurate information, so patients should consult their physicians about any information they learn from ChatGPT related to healthcare matters.

One downside of the trial was that it provided inconsistent responses to questions about personal risk of breast cancer and about where people should have their mammograms.

He misadvised delaying mammograms for 4 to 6 weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, contrary to CDC guidance, which does not recommend waiting.

We also noticed that GBT Chat is not as comprehensive in its responses as it is with the results that browsers get through the Google search engine.

Paul Ye says his research team is now preparing to study the use of GPT-Chat in other imaging use cases, such as lung cancer screening recommendations and assessment of how patients perceive GPT-Chat responses, but he stresses the need to consult clinicians as the technology is still new.