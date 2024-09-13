According to the criteria of

The American magazine Vogue We contacted two board-certified dermatologists to get their take on this innovative trend. The professionals agreed that Direct application of products not suitable for the skin can be harmful.

Experts understand the appeal of home remedies, especially in today’s climate where having a good facial routine requires a large financial investment, but these temporary solutions are not the best idea. Dr Ketaki Bhate, consultant dermatologist at Self London clinic, explained that Rubbing garlic on your skin can “cause irritation or even chemical burns, which could leave post-inflammatory marks”.

Dermatologists disapprove of this home remedy, classifying it as harmful to the skin. Photo:iStock Share

Dr. Shereene Idriss took the same stance, stating that This food cannot eliminate acne. “Most of the videos online where people use garlic to ‘cure’ their acne show people who They fight hormonal acne, which most often requires prescription medication.. It is very important to treat the root cause to minimize unwanted side effects,” he said.

Instead of garlic, what’s good for your skin?

The best for your skin are products that are dermatologist tested. Dr. Bhate recommended “acne-friendly (non-comedogenic) products and a reduced routine,” prescribed by a professional who has assessed your personal needs.

As for less extreme cases of acne, Idriss suggested: “Exfoliating acids, such as salicylic acidcan help remove excess sebum buildup in pores to minimize breakoutswhile ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce the bacterial load on the skin.”

On the other hand, Products containing retinol and retinal help regulate cell renewal“Hydrocolloid patches can be a last resort if you have a big, juicy pimple you’re trying to get rid of in a hurry, but they’re not a long-term solution,” she concluded.