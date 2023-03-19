Francesca Pascale, Silvio Berlusconi’s ex and now Paola Turci’s “husband” is going into politics?

Yesterday there was an unexpected event that an attempt was made to dismiss as color news but perhaps should be placed elsewhere, namely politics. I’m talking about the participation of Frances Pascale at the rainbow families demonstration held in Milan against the prohibition from the transcript of adoptions imposed on the Municipality by the Prefect.

It was present naturally Elly Schlein but the spotlight has all been for Frances Pascaleex-girlfriend of Silvio Berlusconi and current “husband” of Paola Turci to which it is bound by a civil union. We said that the surprise was her. But more than a surprise she seems to have been a real descent into the field given the interviews she then released.

Let’s start from the news that was fueled by the altercation that Pascale he had with a journalist and blogger of old acquaintance: Piero Ricca, one of Berlusconi’s historical protesters to whom in a trial he had called a buffoon/smurf, a gag that has become famous.

So in the square, while the former first lady of Arcore was chatting with journalists, he materialized Peter Rich who froze her with a dry question: “But she was already a lesbian when she lived with Berlusconi?”. There Pascale at the time she found herself in difficulty and replied: “Don’t tell me she’s a lesbian as if it were an insult. I have never hidden my bisexuality from the loved ones in my life, even from Berlusconi”.

But Rich he didn’t stop: “Were you the one with the lollipop?”, referring to the advertisement of a well-known ice cream producer for which Pascale had shot a famous spot, that of Calippo. At that point the comparison degenerated and the Pascale exclaimed: “His breath says it all” and the two even came to blows with a shove given by the woman to Rich.

