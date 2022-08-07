The san diego comic con 2022 It was a boom of surprises for UCM fans. At the event, Marvel Studios premiered the emotional and long-awaited trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, in which tenoch Vegetable garden was officially introduced as namor, the submariner, the Aztec king of a town submerged in the waters and who will lead the frontal war against the kingdom of the deceased T’Challa.

As expected, the cast of the Mexican actor, added to the change in the origin story for his character, sparked a great debate on social networks. Criticisms pointed to a supposed forced inclusion, due to the comics portraying Namor differently.

Concept art of Tenoch Huerta as Namor in “Black Panther 2”. Photo: MCU Facility/Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: “Without inclusion I would not be here”: Tenoch Huerta and his speech that Comic Con applauded

Tenoch Huerta’s response

The Wanna Geeks podcast (via Milenio) spoke with the artist about diversity in film and TV, with special emphasis on what is believed to be forced inclusion. This was her reply.

“If it seems like forced inclusion to us to see an LGBTQ person because they had never seen them, despite the fact that they are quite common on the street, then since you have never seen them, now that you see them, it seems like forced inclusion,” Huerta began.

“Nope, it is simply putting on screen what already existed on the street only it was not seen, and that is the whole thing, “he added.

In this dialogue, he also took the opportunity to comment on certain privileges that exist in the Mexican entertainment industry: “Obviously, if producers, directors, screenwriters, producers and directors they belong to whiteness, they are going to talk about whiteness, because it is the only thing they understand the only thing they know and that is what they belong to”, he mentioned.