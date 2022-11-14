Lionel Messi is considered one of the best in history and he won almost everything in his career. Individual awards, titles with his clubs and he had the pleasure of winning his first title in the Argentine team in the Copa América.
The great pending debt continues to be achieving the World Cup, which could be the perfect ending to his career. In Qatar he will play the fifth and everything indicates that it could be the last, so there is a lot of expectation generated.
Robert Lewandowski, who was his competitor for the Ballon d’Or and who will face him in the World Cup group stage representing Poland, referred to the classic question of if football owes a World Cup to the Argentine.
“If you analyze football in the last 10 or 15 yearsthe two main figures have been Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in the end, if you think about who deserves to win this world, Those names always come up. They are legends. But, on the other hand, this is football and you can never say what is going to happen because it is a dramatic and unpredictable game, “he declared in dialogue with Marca.
“In the case of Messi, it is impossible for his achievements to be repeated, and furthermore, his incredible story continues. Now he dreams of winning the World Cup. For him, this is the great challenge. But this is a World Cup and you can never know what will happen“, he sentenced.
related links
More Messi news
More news from Lewandowski
More World Cup news
#football #owe #World #Cup #Lionel #Messi #Robert #Lewandowskis #response
Leave a Reply