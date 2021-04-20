Financial stress can have an immediate effect on health and wellness but can it lead to physical pain after thirty years? The answer is yes, according to new research by University of Georgia scientists.

The study, published in the journal Stress and Health and posted on the Science Daily website, reveals that family financial stress in middle age is associated with a sense of exhaustion of control, which is associated with increased physical pain in later years of life.

“Physical pain is a disease in itself and has three main components: biological, psychological and social … and in older adults,” said Kandoda AS Wickrama, lead author of the study and professor at the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

It occurs with other health problems such as limited physical performance, loneliness, and cardiovascular disease. “

The study authors said that most pain research is neurological, but it is also important to link it to stressful family experiences.

The researchers used data from the Iowa Family and Youth Project, a long-running study that provides 27 years of data on rural families from a group of eight counties in the north-central US state of Iowa.

Data were collected at present from husbands and wives in 500 families who went through financial problems related to the farm crisis in the 1980s. Most of the individuals have been over the age of 65 and are married to permanent marriages, some of which have reached 45 years.

Even after researchers sought to identify the link between co-occurring physical illnesses, family income, and age, they found that there was a link between families’ financial hardship in the early 1990s and physical pain three decades later.

Suffix.

The study’s additional findings show that it is more likely that financial stress affects physical pain, although physical pain can in turn affect financial stress through additional healthcare costs.

The research indicates that stressful experiences such as financial stress eliminate psychological resources such as a sense of control. The depletion of resources leads to the activation of areas of the brain that are sensitive to stress, which leads to the launch of pathological, physiological and neurological processes that lead to health diseases such as physical pain, physical deficiency, loneliness and diseases.

heart and blood vessels.