It’s calm. Fernando Diaz He feels satisfied in directing the magazine “Arriba mi gente”, a space that he shares with Maju Mantilla, Santi Lesmes and Karina Borrero. The journalist assures that they are a family in Latina and there is no room for “quarrels” between co-workers. As you remember, fights between hosts of the same television house recently went viral, such as that of María Pía Copello and Ethel Pozo, or that of Magaly with Andrea Llosa.

“I feel happy in the program, I am learning, having fun. The space is made to inform and entertain. I learn a lot from my colleagues, both from Santi and from Maju, who are the ones with the most experience in managing the entertainment format,” Díaz said in an interview with Trome.

As recalled, on Friday, March 10, Magaly Medina denied that they form a good team and criticized the driver for his performance in front of cameras. “They made great troubles, according to them. Who would think of saying that Fernando Díaz is a great trouble? Poor. Just right, here with Alicia Retto, and after a lot of fighting, they had managed to make a certain chemistry that managed to please in the news,” he said.

Fernando Díaz denies that there are “fights” in “Arriba mi gente”

“We are asked to be who we are, we are committed and there is a good vibe, here there are no fights between us, no one is angry with their partner and there are no egos, because we seek to make a healthy program”added Fernando Díaz for the aforementioned medium.

He also commented that he has managed to establish a good friendship with his co-workers. “The four drivers are great, all with family, we have achieved goals in other areas and we are willing to have a good time,” she said.

Latina confirms Fernando Díaz’s pet as a new member of “Arriba mi gente”. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

Don’t care about the rating

Although the rating is a key element for the continuity of any television program, Fernando Díaz considers that he is not worried about the figures of “Arriba mi gente”, because they are a different proposal compared to the competition.

Fernando Díaz is now part of Latina TV. Photo: Instagram

“I think a lot of people want to see another type of content, we are an alternative and the rating is working. The other programs have their public and well-earned audience, but this is a long-term race, we are building the rating day by day “he added.