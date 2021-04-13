Cairo (Al-Ittihad) – The World Health Organization said that there is no medical evidence that fasting has increased the risk of infection with the emerging corona virus, “Covid-19”.

The organization’s office in Cairo said, via a tweet on Twitter today, Tuesday: “As long as we are in good health, we can fast.”

He pointed out that in the event of infection with the virus or some patients developing symptoms after recovery, it is necessary to consult people specializing in medicine and religion.

Before the blessed month of Ramadan, many health interpretations related to the possibility of fasting on immunity were repeated at a time when the World Health Organization resolves the argument that there is no link between fasting and immunodeficiency unless the doctor determines the effect of this.