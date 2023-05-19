It was finally released yesterday fast and furious x, tape that establishes an important number for the franchise with fast cars, as well as explosions that do not happen so often in real life. And before this, fans wonder if there are additional scenes after finishing the credits, something that is already a tradition in all kinds of film productions.

In this case, we can say that fortunately there is an additional look at what is coming for the franchise, but unlike the films of MarvelThere is only one scene. The same thing that emerges immediately ends the middle of the credits, so fans don’t have to stick around until the end to witness something else on screen.

Without making spoilers, it shows a character very loved by fans, who returns after some complications he had with the production. At the same time, it is confirmed that the franchise will not have a brake or reboot. So, for those who thought that Toretto’s story was finally over, it could be that this thought is far from reality.

For those who have not seen the film this is its synopsis:

Tenth and final installment of the Fast & Furious saga. To finish him off, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) returns to the fray with more racing, speed and unbridled action. This time, he and his family are targeted by Dante (Jason Momoa), who has vowed to take revenge and destroy Toretto and his people.

Remember it’s already in theaters.

Via: comingsoon

editor’s note: If this saga continues to generate, it is obvious that Universal will hardly discard it in the near future. So, we must prepare for Vin Diesel and company to remain around for some time.