Confirmed the new dating, which smacks of a “serious” engagement between Fabrizio Corona and Sophie Codegoni, tronista of Men and Women. The confirmation, then, took place in an absolutely “bizarre” way.

Fabrizio Corona has “formalized” his new relationship. At least, so it would seem, and he did it at a “particular” moment.

Sophie Cadegoni was tronista of Men and women during the 2020-2021 season.

Sophie she has often been “known” in the gossip world for some of her acquaintances. An example? Although proved wrong, the young woman seemed to have a hypothetical moment of love with Nicolò Zaniolo.

The way the relationship between Sophie is Fabrizio it was particular to say the least.

In fact, the two were together when the police broke into the paparazzo’s apartment.

Read also: Men and women: Sophie Codegoni receives a unique request from Matteo

The police then arrived at the home of Fabrizio Corona after a call from the neighborhood who had noticed nocturnal noises considered out of place.

The moment the agents asked Fabrizio Corona who was the girl in his company, he “confessed”.

Crown admitted that Sophie she is in fact his fiancée and who lives with him:

“This is my girlfriend, my partner”.

Who is Sophie Cadegoni, the new flame of Fabrizio Corona





Sophie Codegoni, born in 2000, was born in Riccione and then moved to Milan. In the city of Milan, Sophie he attended university so that he could immerse himself in the world of dentistry.

In fact, the parents of Sophie they have a dental office and his first choice was to work in the “family” world.

Instead, Sophie began to enter the world of Men and women, choosing then Matteo Ranieri.

A really short relationship, because between lockdown and distance it was difficult for the two to be able to build a sincere and lasting relationship.

The girl from Romagna, although very young, has managed to make room in the television world, thanks to her participation in Men and women – and not only.

The new girlfriend of Fabrizio Corona she also modeled for Chiara Ferragni.

Sophie in fact, he has a great passion for fashion, a passion that he had no problem showing and pursuing.

It may interest you: Men and women: Sophie has chosen Matteo

Now, the very young girl is close to Fabrizio Corona. Everything seems confirmed, it is only necessary to understand how effectively everything is “serious” and how things will evolve, considering the age difference.