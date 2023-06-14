“Now the EU is willing to help,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the migration negotiations in Tunisia this weekend. The increasingly autocratic country has great interests in agreements with Europe, but wants something in return. Editor Wafa Al Ali wonders how far Europe and the Netherlands are willing to go for a migration deal.

Also read the article that Wafa Al Ali wrote together with Pim van den Dool about the Tunisia deal.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]