Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez He was approached by journalists in Mexico City and asked about the supposed reconciliation as his daughter's partner. Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

Various news portals share what Eugenio Derbez gave his opinion about Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, both parents of a girl, since as a couple they separated years ago and apparently 'they are back'.

And photographs were leaked in which they appear together and walking Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmannand this is what Eugenio Derbez answers:

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann have a daughter together. Instagram photo

“No… they are filming a movie, they were photos from a movie, but I always told Aislinn: 'Let's see daughter, where there was fire, ashes remain', “He has always been very nice, they have a very good relationship.”

Eugenio Derbezalso father of José Eduardo Derbez and Vadhir Derbez, says that he has always greatly admired his daughter Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman for the way in which they have carried out their romantic relationship: “especially since they have had an amicable separation.”

Eugenio Derbez. Instagram photo

TO Eugenio Derbez Success pursues him, because after succeeding in Mexico as a great actor, comedian and producer, in programs such as 'Derbez en When' and 'La Familia P.Luche', Now in Hollywood his name shines, He has starred in several films, including 'No returns accepted' and 'Radical'.

Eugenio Derbez, From Mexico Cityson of the deceased first actress Silvia Derbez and who is 62 years old, He is now promoting the new season of the reality show 'LOL' (Last One Laughing México), and has just met with journalists in Mexico City to talk about the project that has him enchanted.

