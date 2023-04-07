Ethel Well and christian dominguez They have become one of the favorite pairs of “Maricucha 2” due to the controversial incidents that they brought, week after week, embodying the ex-partner Afrodita and Vicente. However, Ethel’s acting debut on Michelle Alexander’s soap opera seems to have come to an end. On April 5, the actress told her fictional partner that she had received a promising job offer that she could not pass up and, for this, she had to leave her home for a while.

Does Ethel Pozo say goodbye to “Maricucha 2”?

The character played by Ethel Pozo assured that she would go on a tour as a dancer in a cast and she was very happy when she told her ex-partner the good news; however, he suggested that she take care of her because, due to her inexperience, she could fall for a scam.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo: What is the illness that the driver suffered after giving birth?

After that, she asked Vicente to take care of her little son until she returns from her trip. This fact would confirm that Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter would be absent from production indefinitely.

Is romance cooking between Ethel and Christian?: Magaly gives them away

After the passionate kiss between Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez was broadcast live on “Maricucha 2”, various figures from the local show business came up to comment on the well-known scene, one of them being Magaly Medina through her television platform on ATV .

The show host warned that many couples from the world of national entertainment began a romance as co-stars and did not doubt that history will repeat itself with Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez. “Ethel for this scene put strength, heart and passion. Be careful, be careful that many protagonists started like this and they ended up, you know how,” said Magaly.

Did Ethel Pozo enter “Maricucha” by rod? Michelle Alexander responds

Ethel Pozo’s performance in “Maricucha 2” has been highly commented and questioned by viewers because they attribute that she got a role in Michelle Alexander’s soap opera due to her relationship with the producer. For this reason, Julián Alexander’s sister decided to speak out to clarify the situation and calm the waters.

“Ethel has prepared herself. She is goofy. She arrives on time, with her handwriting learned, and she stays until the end. That’s how actors are when they start. She wants to show that she wants to be an actress, ”said the audiovisual producer in this regard.

Michelle Alexander supports the work that Ethel Pozo does as ‘Aphrodite’ in the series broadcast by América TV. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America TV / Capture LinkedIn

#Ethel #Pozo #retire #quotsissy #2quot #Aphrodites #character #goodbye #kissing #Vicente

Ethel Well and christian dominguez They have become one of the favorite pairs of “Maricucha 2” due to the controversial incidents that they brought, week after week, embodying the ex-partner Afrodita and Vicente. However, Ethel’s acting debut on Michelle Alexander’s soap opera seems to have come to an end. On April 5, the actress told her fictional partner that she had received a promising job offer that she could not pass up and, for this, she had to leave her home for a while.

Does Ethel Pozo say goodbye to “Maricucha 2”?

The character played by Ethel Pozo assured that she would go on a tour as a dancer in a cast and she was very happy when she told her ex-partner the good news; however, he suggested that she take care of her because, due to her inexperience, she could fall for a scam.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo: What is the illness that the driver suffered after giving birth?

After that, she asked Vicente to take care of her little son until she returns from her trip. This fact would confirm that Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter would be absent from production indefinitely.

Is romance cooking between Ethel and Christian?: Magaly gives them away

After the passionate kiss between Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez was broadcast live on “Maricucha 2”, various figures from the local show business came up to comment on the well-known scene, one of them being Magaly Medina through her television platform on ATV .

The show host warned that many couples from the world of national entertainment began a romance as co-stars and did not doubt that history will repeat itself with Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez. “Ethel for this scene put strength, heart and passion. Be careful, be careful that many protagonists started like this and they ended up, you know how,” said Magaly.

Did Ethel Pozo enter “Maricucha” by rod? Michelle Alexander responds

Ethel Pozo’s performance in “Maricucha 2” has been highly commented and questioned by viewers because they attribute that she got a role in Michelle Alexander’s soap opera due to her relationship with the producer. For this reason, Julián Alexander’s sister decided to speak out to clarify the situation and calm the waters.

“Ethel has prepared herself. She is goofy. She arrives on time, with her handwriting learned, and she stays until the end. That’s how actors are when they start. She wants to show that she wants to be an actress, ”said the audiovisual producer in this regard.

Michelle Alexander supports the work that Ethel Pozo does as ‘Aphrodite’ in the series broadcast by América TV. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America TV / Capture LinkedIn

#Ethel #Pozo #retire #quotsissy #2quot #Aphrodites #character #goodbye #kissing #Vicente

Ethel Well and christian dominguez They have become one of the favorite pairs of “Maricucha 2” due to the controversial incidents that they brought, week after week, embodying the ex-partner Afrodita and Vicente. However, Ethel’s acting debut on Michelle Alexander’s soap opera seems to have come to an end. On April 5, the actress told her fictional partner that she had received a promising job offer that she could not pass up and, for this, she had to leave her home for a while.

Does Ethel Pozo say goodbye to “Maricucha 2”?

The character played by Ethel Pozo assured that she would go on a tour as a dancer in a cast and she was very happy when she told her ex-partner the good news; however, he suggested that she take care of her because, due to her inexperience, she could fall for a scam.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo: What is the illness that the driver suffered after giving birth?

After that, she asked Vicente to take care of her little son until she returns from her trip. This fact would confirm that Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter would be absent from production indefinitely.

Is romance cooking between Ethel and Christian?: Magaly gives them away

After the passionate kiss between Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez was broadcast live on “Maricucha 2”, various figures from the local show business came up to comment on the well-known scene, one of them being Magaly Medina through her television platform on ATV .

The show host warned that many couples from the world of national entertainment began a romance as co-stars and did not doubt that history will repeat itself with Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez. “Ethel for this scene put strength, heart and passion. Be careful, be careful that many protagonists started like this and they ended up, you know how,” said Magaly.

Did Ethel Pozo enter “Maricucha” by rod? Michelle Alexander responds

Ethel Pozo’s performance in “Maricucha 2” has been highly commented and questioned by viewers because they attribute that she got a role in Michelle Alexander’s soap opera due to her relationship with the producer. For this reason, Julián Alexander’s sister decided to speak out to clarify the situation and calm the waters.

“Ethel has prepared herself. She is goofy. She arrives on time, with her handwriting learned, and she stays until the end. That’s how actors are when they start. She wants to show that she wants to be an actress, ”said the audiovisual producer in this regard.

Michelle Alexander supports the work that Ethel Pozo does as ‘Aphrodite’ in the series broadcast by América TV. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America TV / Capture LinkedIn

#Ethel #Pozo #retire #quotsissy #2quot #Aphrodites #character #goodbye #kissing #Vicente

Ethel Well and christian dominguez They have become one of the favorite pairs of “Maricucha 2” due to the controversial incidents that they brought, week after week, embodying the ex-partner Afrodita and Vicente. However, Ethel’s acting debut on Michelle Alexander’s soap opera seems to have come to an end. On April 5, the actress told her fictional partner that she had received a promising job offer that she could not pass up and, for this, she had to leave her home for a while.

Does Ethel Pozo say goodbye to “Maricucha 2”?

The character played by Ethel Pozo assured that she would go on a tour as a dancer in a cast and she was very happy when she told her ex-partner the good news; however, he suggested that she take care of her because, due to her inexperience, she could fall for a scam.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo: What is the illness that the driver suffered after giving birth?

After that, she asked Vicente to take care of her little son until she returns from her trip. This fact would confirm that Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter would be absent from production indefinitely.

Is romance cooking between Ethel and Christian?: Magaly gives them away

After the passionate kiss between Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez was broadcast live on “Maricucha 2”, various figures from the local show business came up to comment on the well-known scene, one of them being Magaly Medina through her television platform on ATV .

The show host warned that many couples from the world of national entertainment began a romance as co-stars and did not doubt that history will repeat itself with Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez. “Ethel for this scene put strength, heart and passion. Be careful, be careful that many protagonists started like this and they ended up, you know how,” said Magaly.

Did Ethel Pozo enter “Maricucha” by rod? Michelle Alexander responds

Ethel Pozo’s performance in “Maricucha 2” has been highly commented and questioned by viewers because they attribute that she got a role in Michelle Alexander’s soap opera due to her relationship with the producer. For this reason, Julián Alexander’s sister decided to speak out to clarify the situation and calm the waters.

“Ethel has prepared herself. She is goofy. She arrives on time, with her handwriting learned, and she stays until the end. That’s how actors are when they start. She wants to show that she wants to be an actress, ”said the audiovisual producer in this regard.

Michelle Alexander supports the work that Ethel Pozo does as ‘Aphrodite’ in the series broadcast by América TV. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America TV / Capture LinkedIn

#Ethel #Pozo #retire #quotsissy #2quot #Aphrodites #character #goodbye #kissing #Vicente