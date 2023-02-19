Eros Ramazzotti he is one of the already loved and popular artists in the world of Italian music. After participating in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival to duet with Ultimo on the cover night, the artist gave an interview to “Messaggero”. Among her statements, there is one that has captured the most attention of all. Let’s find out all the details together.

Eros Ramazzotti displaces all his fans. Recently, the Roman singer was joined by the “Messaggero” and, on the occasion of ainterviewrevealed some background about his professional and private life. According to what was said to the microphones of the well-known newspaper, the man would have found the serenity with another woman.

So, Michelle Hunziker’s ex-husband has a new love and now he no longer hides. However, for the moment she has preferred not to reveal the identity of the fortune. These were hers words:

There is something good now. But that’s all I want to say. It’s better that way.

Eros Ramazzotti talks about Ultimo and Aurora

Later, the singer also spoke about her Daughter Aurora Ramazzotti who would have liked to follow the same road of his father:

She would have liked to sing, but I have always advised her against doing so: she would always have been ‘the daughter of’ and would have had more spotlights than she does today, given that she has more followers than me on social networks. She has always thanked me for this, but now that she has done something else she can even try and make a record. If she had started singing, with a dad like me she would have had problems.

Subsequently, Eros also released some statement about Lastwith whom he duetted on the fourth evening of San Remo Festival. According to his words, Ultimo is his heir: