The Peruvian actress Erika Villalobos He was encouraged to talk about the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname', which will be replaced by 'Luz de Esperanza'. In this regard, the artist told whether she wrote the script for all the chapters of this production in which she starred with her still partner, Aldo Miyashiro, and his sons. Likewise, he told who chose the title they gave to the projectif she agreed and if her complicated situation with her still husband had to do with giving her this name.

YOU CAN SEE: Érika Villalobos says goodbye to 'Perdóname': “The most valuable thing is having worked with my little children”

What did Érika Villalobos say about the title of the novel 'Forgive me'?

The artist Erika Villalobos He gave an interview for his colleague Pablo Saldarriaga's YouTube channel, La Ola Verde, in which he told little-known details about 'Perdóname', in which he participated. In this regard, the actress maintained that, although she wrote part of the story of the soap opera, the production made changes to the scripts later.

“We had written many chapters that have been changed over the course as well, but once I started acting I couldn't,” he said. After that, Villalobos spoke about the title given to this soap opera and explained if he agreed with the name.

“At the last minute it was decided. It was controversial, if people wanted to look at it from their angle. It had nothing to do with that, but it was (coincidence). The title was perfect for the story, it had nothing to do with real situations. No strategy was thought of. The name was decided by the producer.”held.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander reveals the real reason for the end of 'Forgive me': “They did a negative campaign”

What message did Érika Villalobos give to her children after the end of 'Perdóname'?

Erika VillalobosHe published an emotional message after the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname' on his social networks. “Goodbye, Lara Ferradas… First of all I would like to thank the public who accompanied us during all these months… Thank you for those smiles, for the beautiful gestures you have shown me day after day, for the little gifts and for the good vibes that is breathed in the recordings,” he said at the beginning.

Then, the actress took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to her two childrenwho participated with her in this soap opera. “The most valuable thing at this stage is having worked with them, Mikael and Fernanda… My loves: keep moving forward, the sky is the limit. I love you so much,” he added.

Fernanda and Mikael, children of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, were also part of 'Perdóname'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Erika #disagree #title #39Perdóname39 #acted #Aldo #quotI #didn39t #decide #namequot

The Peruvian actress Erika Villalobos He was encouraged to talk about the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname', which will be replaced by 'Luz de Esperanza'. In this regard, the artist told whether she wrote the script for all the chapters of this production in which she starred with her still partner, Aldo Miyashiro, and his sons. Likewise, he told who chose the title they gave to the projectif she agreed and if her complicated situation with her still husband had to do with giving her this name.

YOU CAN SEE: Érika Villalobos says goodbye to 'Perdóname': “The most valuable thing is having worked with my little children”

What did Érika Villalobos say about the title of the novel 'Forgive me'?

The artist Erika Villalobos He gave an interview for his colleague Pablo Saldarriaga's YouTube channel, La Ola Verde, in which he told little-known details about 'Perdóname', in which he participated. In this regard, the actress maintained that, although she wrote part of the story of the soap opera, the production made changes to the scripts later.

“We had written many chapters that have been changed over the course as well, but once I started acting I couldn't,” he said. After that, Villalobos spoke about the title given to this soap opera and explained if he agreed with the name.

“At the last minute it was decided. It was controversial, if people wanted to look at it from their angle. It had nothing to do with that, but it was (coincidence). The title was perfect for the story, it had nothing to do with real situations. No strategy was thought of. The name was decided by the producer.”held.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander reveals the real reason for the end of 'Forgive me': “They did a negative campaign”

What message did Érika Villalobos give to her children after the end of 'Perdóname'?

Erika VillalobosHe published an emotional message after the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname' on his social networks. “Goodbye, Lara Ferradas… First of all I would like to thank the public who accompanied us during all these months… Thank you for those smiles, for the beautiful gestures you have shown me day after day, for the little gifts and for the good vibes that is breathed in the recordings,” he said at the beginning.

Then, the actress took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to her two childrenwho participated with her in this soap opera. “The most valuable thing at this stage is having worked with them, Mikael and Fernanda… My loves: keep moving forward, the sky is the limit. I love you so much,” he added.

Fernanda and Mikael, children of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, were also part of 'Perdóname'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Erika #disagree #title #39Perdóname39 #acted #Aldo #quotI #didn39t #decide #namequot

The Peruvian actress Erika Villalobos He was encouraged to talk about the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname', which will be replaced by 'Luz de Esperanza'. In this regard, the artist told whether she wrote the script for all the chapters of this production in which she starred with her still partner, Aldo Miyashiro, and his sons. Likewise, he told who chose the title they gave to the projectif she agreed and if her complicated situation with her still husband had to do with giving her this name.

YOU CAN SEE: Érika Villalobos says goodbye to 'Perdóname': “The most valuable thing is having worked with my little children”

What did Érika Villalobos say about the title of the novel 'Forgive me'?

The artist Erika Villalobos He gave an interview for his colleague Pablo Saldarriaga's YouTube channel, La Ola Verde, in which he told little-known details about 'Perdóname', in which he participated. In this regard, the actress maintained that, although she wrote part of the story of the soap opera, the production made changes to the scripts later.

“We had written many chapters that have been changed over the course as well, but once I started acting I couldn't,” he said. After that, Villalobos spoke about the title given to this soap opera and explained if he agreed with the name.

“At the last minute it was decided. It was controversial, if people wanted to look at it from their angle. It had nothing to do with that, but it was (coincidence). The title was perfect for the story, it had nothing to do with real situations. No strategy was thought of. The name was decided by the producer.”held.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander reveals the real reason for the end of 'Forgive me': “They did a negative campaign”

What message did Érika Villalobos give to her children after the end of 'Perdóname'?

Erika VillalobosHe published an emotional message after the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname' on his social networks. “Goodbye, Lara Ferradas… First of all I would like to thank the public who accompanied us during all these months… Thank you for those smiles, for the beautiful gestures you have shown me day after day, for the little gifts and for the good vibes that is breathed in the recordings,” he said at the beginning.

Then, the actress took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to her two childrenwho participated with her in this soap opera. “The most valuable thing at this stage is having worked with them, Mikael and Fernanda… My loves: keep moving forward, the sky is the limit. I love you so much,” he added.

Fernanda and Mikael, children of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, were also part of 'Perdóname'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Erika #disagree #title #39Perdóname39 #acted #Aldo #quotI #didn39t #decide #namequot

The Peruvian actress Erika Villalobos He was encouraged to talk about the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname', which will be replaced by 'Luz de Esperanza'. In this regard, the artist told whether she wrote the script for all the chapters of this production in which she starred with her still partner, Aldo Miyashiro, and his sons. Likewise, he told who chose the title they gave to the projectif she agreed and if her complicated situation with her still husband had to do with giving her this name.

YOU CAN SEE: Érika Villalobos says goodbye to 'Perdóname': “The most valuable thing is having worked with my little children”

What did Érika Villalobos say about the title of the novel 'Forgive me'?

The artist Erika Villalobos He gave an interview for his colleague Pablo Saldarriaga's YouTube channel, La Ola Verde, in which he told little-known details about 'Perdóname', in which he participated. In this regard, the actress maintained that, although she wrote part of the story of the soap opera, the production made changes to the scripts later.

“We had written many chapters that have been changed over the course as well, but once I started acting I couldn't,” he said. After that, Villalobos spoke about the title given to this soap opera and explained if he agreed with the name.

“At the last minute it was decided. It was controversial, if people wanted to look at it from their angle. It had nothing to do with that, but it was (coincidence). The title was perfect for the story, it had nothing to do with real situations. No strategy was thought of. The name was decided by the producer.”held.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander reveals the real reason for the end of 'Forgive me': “They did a negative campaign”

What message did Érika Villalobos give to her children after the end of 'Perdóname'?

Erika VillalobosHe published an emotional message after the end of the soap opera 'Perdóname' on his social networks. “Goodbye, Lara Ferradas… First of all I would like to thank the public who accompanied us during all these months… Thank you for those smiles, for the beautiful gestures you have shown me day after day, for the little gifts and for the good vibes that is breathed in the recordings,” he said at the beginning.

Then, the actress took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to her two childrenwho participated with her in this soap opera. “The most valuable thing at this stage is having worked with them, Mikael and Fernanda… My loves: keep moving forward, the sky is the limit. I love you so much,” he added.

Fernanda and Mikael, children of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, were also part of 'Perdóname'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Erika #disagree #title #39Perdóname39 #acted #Aldo #quotI #didn39t #decide #namequot