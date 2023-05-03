Home page politics

The first-time voters could be decisive for the outcome of the 2023 Turkey election. Erdogan also has to woo her, but many young Turks are dissatisfied.

Ankara – Over 5 million first-time voters will be able to cast their ballots for the first time in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. That is around eight percent of all eligible voters. According to polls, Turkey’s elections in 2023 could be tight for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His re-election is considered uncertain and the first-time voters could play a decisive role.

Türkiye election 2023: first-time voters are less religious

Anyone voting for the first time in Turkey’s 2023 election grew up with Recep Tayyip Erdogan – because the Turkish President has been in power for 20 years. He has held the office of President since 2014 and before that he was Prime Minister of Turkey from 2003. Erdogan and his AKP party represent an Islamic-conservative worldview. But the Turkish first-time voters are more modern and less religious than the average voter, says pollster Erman Bakirci from the Konda polling institute, for example: “The approval of Erdogan among young people is low.”

Because the young voters would deal with other issues than religious questions: “More than half of them are dissatisfied with their lives,” says Bakirci. Young people in Turkey are primarily concerned about the difficult economic situation with high inflation and youth unemployment. Justifiably so, because according to Turkey’s state statistical authority, the inflation rate in April should TÜiK were at 43.7 percent. A very high value compared to Germany, for example, where the inflation rate was 7.4 percent in March.

The Turkish inflation rate has fallen steadily in recent months – in March it was around 50.5 percent and last October it was as high as 85 percent. Nevertheless, it remains at a high level and independent institutes generally assume much higher numbers. The youth unemployment rate in Turkey is just as bad: according to state statistics, it was 19.2 percent in February – in comparison: in Germany it was only 5.7 percent at the same time.

First-time voters in Turkey’s 2023 election criticize Erdogan

According to surveys, only 20 percent of young voters up to the age of 25 want to vote for Erdogan in the 2023 Turkey election. Because of economic concerns and the hope of fundamental change, many want to vote for one of his competitors for the presidency: Erdogan shouldn’t have had a third airport built in Istanbul “instead of taking care of people’s problems,” criticizes Erdogan, for example 21-year-old textile worker Firat Yurdayigit speaking to the news agency AFP.

And 20-year-old Sevgi from Istanbul is also critical of Erdogan’s presidency. She works in order to be able to finance a design course: “Erdogan stands in the way of realizing my dreams”. And she adds: “Even if he were a good president, he shouldn’t stay in power for so long.” In addition to the economic situation, other issues are also the focus of the Turkish elections in 2023: It’s about the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6 and how to deal with refugees in the country – according to the UN refugee agency, there are 3.6 million refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq in Turkey.

Generation Z in Turkey “religiously tired”

The fact that for many first-time Turkish voters religious aspects are not primarily decisive for their voting decision could be related to a certain “religious fatigue”. This has been observed and discussed by religious-conservative circles in Turkey in recent years and primarily affects young people, as researcher Dr. Pierre Hecker from the Center for Near and Middle East Studies at the University of Marburg Germany radio culture explained.

There is a “religious fatigue” among young people, which stems from a religious-conservative environment and should actually typically be future AKP voters. Contrary to expectations, Generation Z, which grew up during the AKP government and has witnessed processes of desecularization in society, is less religious: Religious has increasingly become a consumer and lifestyle product and the spiritual level has been lost, just like a clear image of the enemy towards those who believe differently or who do not believe. A natural AKP party affiliation is evidently on the decline among young people.

First-time voters fiercely contested in Turkey’s 2023 election

First-time voters are heavily courted by candidates for the presidency. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is running as chairman of the social democratic party CHP for an alliance of six parties, is trying to score points with promises such as the abolition of a tax on the purchase of mobile phones or free internet access among young voters. Kilicdaroglu has good chances to win Turkey election 2023 as current survey results show.

In some polls, his party alliance “Six-Tisch” is ahead of Erdogan’s “People’s Alliance”. With a share of around eight percent entitled to vote, the first-time voters could tip the scales. Because in the 2023 Turkey election, there is almost twice as high a proportion of first-time voters as, for example, in the 2021 federal election in Germany. (kasa/AFP/dpa)