In the constant search for healthy eating habits and effective for losing weight, the choice of dinner It is a vitally important aspect. In that sense, there are many people who think that, in order to thinthey should dine only on foods like fruits or yogurts. However, according to a study carried out by Harvard, consuming these products alone will not make us lose weight, since we are not consuming the amount of daily nutrients we need.

The research, called ‘The Healthy Eating Plate’, prepared by nutrition experts at the Harvard School of Public Health, offers a series of guidelines for creating balanced meals. In that sense, the guide proposes that most meals be made up of vegetables and fruitsoccupying half the plate.

Composition of the plate for healthy eating according to Harvard



harvard





The perfect dish for dinner according to Harvard

The choice of fruit as core component of dinner aligns with this recommendation, as they provide vitamins, fiber and essential nutrients. Likewise, opting for a variety of colors and fruits ensures a diverse intake of nutrients.

The section dedicated to whole grains, which make up a quarter of the plate, also highlights the importance of these foods. The inclusion of whole grains such as whole wheat, quinoa and brown rice can be a healthy alternative at dinner, since these grains have a moderate impact on blood sugar and insulinessential for weight control.









The proteinrepresenting another quarter of the plate, is essential in weight loss. Both yogurt and certain protein sources, such as fish, chicken, and legumes, can fit into this section. The key is to choose Flean and healthy sourceslimiting red meat and avoiding processed meat.

On the other hand, healthy plant oils, mentioned in the study, offer a moderate option for seasoning or cooking. Opting for oils such as olive, canola or soy instead of less healthy options contributes to a balanced diet. Furthermore, the study indicates that avoid sugary drinks and encouraging the consumption of water, tea or coffee supports weight loss.

Finally, it is worth noting that, before making significant changes to your diet, it is always advisable to consult with health professionals for personalized guidance. The ideal dinner for losing weight can vary depending on individual preferences and needs, but following the guidelines from the Harvard study offers a good starting point.