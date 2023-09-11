He eggone of the most consumed foods in Mexico due to its accessibility and flavor, has been the subject of controversy in relation to cholesterol levels and its impact on cardiovascular health.

However, Harvard University has provided clear and enlightening answers on this topic, demystifying some erroneous beliefs.

Erroneously, eggs have been associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks due to their cholesterol content.. However, Harvard University has stated that this belief is unfounded.

According to a study published in the Harvard Health magazine, Eating an egg a day does not increase the chances of suffering from cardiovascular disease in the majority of the population.

The educational institution emphasizes that an egg a day does not increase the risk of heart attack, stroke or any other cardiovascular disease.

These conclusions refute the idea that eggs are harmful to the heart and raise blood cholesterol levels.

The Harvard study highlights that Cholesterol present in eggs is not the main cause of cardiovascular problems.

Rather than being the culprit, cholesterol in our bodies is produced primarily in the liver, and its production is influenced by the saturated fats and trans fats in our diet, not dietary cholesterol.

One large egg contains approximately 1.5 grams of saturated fat.which is insignificant compared to other less healthy sources of fats.

Eggs, in addition to being safe for the majority of the population, provide beneficial nutrients for the body.

A single egg contains lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B, 6 grams of protein and 72 calories, making it a nutritious food that can positively contribute to eye, brain and nerve health.

Harvard emphasizes that the key is not in eating or not eating eggs daily, but in choosing complementary foods.

Eating eggs along with foods high in saturated fat, such as ham, bacon, or sausage, can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health.

The saturated fat in these foods increases blood cholesterol levels much more than the cholesterol present in eggs.

It is important to remember that if you have specific concerns about your health and diet, it is advisable to consult a specialist doctor.

The information provided by Harvard University is valuable, but personalized guidance from a health professional is essential to making informed decisions about your diet and well-being.