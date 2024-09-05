The Almonds are considered nuts due to their nutritional characteristics. and its use in food. Each ounce (approximately 28 grams) provides a significant amount of essential nutrients. This serving contains 152 calories, 6 grams of protein, 15 grams of fat (mostly healthy unsaturated fats), 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of dietary fiber. In addition, They are low in sugar, with only 1 gram per serving..

According to the health portal Webmd, The vitamin and mineral profile of almonds is equally impressive.. They are an excellent source of Vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage and helps maintain healthy skin. Also They contain vitamin B2, which is vital for energy production and cellular metabolism. Minerals such as Magnesium, phosphorus and potassium are present in abundanceeach playing roles in muscle function, bone health, and blood pressure regulation.

Incorporating them into your daily diet can generate a significant impact on your well-being general. One of the main advantages is its cability to improve blood cholesterol levels. The reason? They help reduce LDL cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol) while raising HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol). This effect is largely attributed to the unsaturated fats presentwhich have anti-inflammatory properties that can protect the heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Also, although they are relatively high in calories, Its combination of fiber and protein can be beneficial for weight control. The fiber in almonds contributes to a longer lasting feeling of satiety, which may help control appetite and reduce the risk of overeating.

Another important benefit is its ability to help maintain healthy blood pressure. They contain vitamin E, potassium and calcium, elements that regulate blood pressure, which is key to preventing heart disease. As for bone health, They provide calcium and phosphorus, two essential minerals for the maintenance of strong bones.

Besides, can help moderate blood sugar levels. The fiber and healthy fat content in almonds can slow down digestion and absorption of glucosewhich is especially beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

The importance of incorporating almonds into your diet

They are an incredibly versatile natural product that is easy to add to your daily diet. You can eat them alone as a healthy snack or add them to different dishes to enhance their flavor and nutritional value. Try adding them sliced ​​into your oatmeal, cereal or salads for a crunchy and nutritious twist.. Almond butter can replace other less healthy butters in your recipes, and Almond flour can be an excellent replacement for traditional flour. in baked goods.