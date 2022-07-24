Avocado is an exotic fruit that is now in trend and that we often find on our tables. The benefits are innumerable and a team of researchers has wondered whether adding this fruit to our diet can help lower bad cholesterol levels and increase the quality of the diet.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Heart AssociationTrusted Source.

Avocado: what benefits does it really bring to health?

During the development of the research, the team revealed that they did not identify themselves many differences between the control and intervention groups, and the researchers showed that participants who ate an avocado every day enjoyed lower bad cholesterol levels and improved the quality of their diet.

Everyone can get cholesterol from food, but the body also produces cholesterol. There are two types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). It is essential to keep cholesterol levels, especially LDL levels, often called “bad” cholesterol, below a certain amount to prevent negative health outcomes such as stroke or coronary heart disease.

Nutrition expert Dr Brian Power, who was not involved in the study, explained how blood cholesterol levels and heart health are linked: “Compelling evidence from the studies paints a picture of blood cholesterol levels important for heart health. Elevated levels are a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including cerebrovascular disease and coronary heart disease, ”said Power.

There is a variety of research investigating what factors affect cholesterol levels and how people can modify their diet to keep cholesterol at healthy levels and improve their overall diet. One area of ​​concern is the impact of certain foods on health. For example, eating avocados can help keep cholesterol levels healthy. Avocados also contain several useful vitamins such as Vitamin C and K and are a good source of fiber.

As for the research in question, it was a randomized study and carefully studied the health benefits of consuming one avocado a day for six months. The aim of the research team was to test whether eating the exotic fruit helped people reduce visceral adiposity in participants with a high waist circumference (“a waist circumference of ≥ 35 inches for women and ≥ 40 inches For the men”).

Scientists also looked at the impact on many other health outcomes, including cholesterol levels, body weight, body mass index, and health-related quality of life.

In order to participate in the research, the volunteers recruited had to have a high waist circumference and a regular consumption of two or less avocados per month. The intervention group of 505 participants consumed one avocado per day, while the control group, with 503 participants, continued the typical diet. Researchers collected dietary intake data at the start of the study and at 8, 16, and 26 weeks, and used MRI scans to study levels of visceral adipose tissue or body fat lining the abdominal organs.

The researchers revealed that there were not many significant differences between the control and intervention groups. The exception was found in cholesterol levels. The intervention group enjoyed lower total cholesterol levels and lower “bad” cholesterol levels.

Slight differences in diet were found between the two groups, with the intervention group having higher healthy eating index scores. The intervention group assumed higher levels of fiber and fat and lower levels of carbohydrates and proteins. Additionally, the team of scientists identified significant differences between the groups regarding weight gain, indicating that incorporating a daily avocado did not contribute to weight gain.

The study’s author, Dr. Alice Lichtenstein, noted that adding superfoods or healthy foods to one’s diet does not necessarily translate into significant health benefits: “The study found that simply adding healthy food ‘in terms of fats and nutrients, in this case an avocado, did not bring clinical benefits to one’s diet. However, there were no negative effects and it was associated with a benefit, an improvement in the overall quality of the diet ”.

It is fair to point out that the research presented some limitations. For example, the researchers did not collect information on whether the participants were taking drug therapies. Second, the participants were only observed for six months, and a longer time frame could have detected different results, particularly in terms of visceral adipose tissue.

The researchers also conducted the study during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have affected the participants’ lives. Despite a high retention rate for participants, not everyone who started the study completed it. Some data collections, for example on diet, have been based on the reporting of participants, so there is a risk of errors.