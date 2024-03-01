Amid great expectations, 'Dune 2' made its long-awaited theatrical release. Three years after the release of the first part, the Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve screened the long-awaited sequel to the franchise, which is based on the book of the same name written by Frank Herbertpublished in 1965. One of the things that influenced so many people to eagerly await the arrival of this film, apart from its story, is the good opinion that critics had, who classified the film as one of the greatest exponents of the science fiction of recent years.

Upon its arrival on the big screen, many people began to wonder if 'Dune 2' has any post-credits scenes, therefore, in this note, we will tell you all the details you need to know if you will stay until the end of everything, or if you can leave as soon as the tape ends.

Does 'Dune 2' have post-credit scenes?

Due to the furor that the Marvel movies had, which made post-credits scenes fashionable, many people waited until the end of the films to see something extra that could give some clue about a possible sequel; However, that is NOT the case 'Dune 2'.

Like the first part of the saga, This sequel does not have post-credit scenes, even though history suggests it would have a third part. Therefore, do not be afraid to leave the theater as soon as the film ends and the credits begin, since you will not miss anything additional.

However, despite the lack of scenes at the end of the film, you could stay to enjoy the wonderful soundtrack by Hans Zimmerwho was also in charge of the music in the first film and for which he received an Oscar for best original score, a category that, for us, could aspire to at the 2025 Oscars.

How long is 'Dune 2'?

'Dune 2' It lasts longer than its predecessor, since it lasts 165 minutes, which translates into a total of 2 hours and 45 minutesnine minutes longer than its first part.

In addition, It is important to note that the film is aimed at the general public over 13 years of age.due to sequences of strong violence, presence of some disturbing images and suggestive material.

The giant sandworms of Arrakis make an epic appearance in 'Dune 2'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When was 'Dune 2' released?

'Dune 2' It arrived in theaters in Latin America on Thursday, February 29, 2024, a different case from the United States and European countries, where it arrived a day later, that is, on Friday, March 1 of the same year.

But these dates are only for its official premiere, since the film had various premieres around the world. The first took place in Mexico City on February 6, while, nine days later, the actors presented 'Dune 2' in London, England.

What is 'Dune 2' about?

“'Dune 2' will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. “Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee,” the official synopsis of the film tells us.

What is the cast of 'Dune 2'?

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides.

