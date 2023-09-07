Of Christine Brown

Often those who want to lose weight increase their water consumption in the hope of feeling fuller and burning more calories. But things are not that simple and automatic: the help is above all indirect

Those who want to lose weight often choose to drink lots of water to “purify” the body, reduce appetite And burn calories. All mechanisms that would help to lose weight. However, there is little scientific evidence to support these claims and it is not enough to drink a little more water to throw off a few pounds, as explained in an article published on The Conversation.

Water and calories: the studies A small study conducted on 14 young adults found that drinking half a liter of water increases energy expenditure by 24%. at rest, i.e. the calories spent by our body to maintain vital physiological functions such as respiration, blood circulation, etc. L’effect but it is only lasted an hour and it really didn’t make much difference. For example, a 150-pound adult would consume only 20 extra calories (about a quarter of a cookie) for every pint of water drunk.

A other studyalso this small one, which involved eight young adults, found an increase in energy expenditure only when the water was cold of fridge, with a decidedly modest increase in calories burned: just 4%. This may be because the body needs to use more energy to bring water up to body temperature or to filter the increased volume of fluid through the kidneys. And even in this case the effect was observed for only one hour. From a practical point of view, drinking a liter and a half more water a day would consume fewer calories than those present in a slice of bread.

Water and decreased appetite The other reason why those who want to lose weight opt ​​to increase the doses of water is that in the stomach, partially filled with water, there will be less room for food and you will therefore end up eating less. The claim is all in all sensible and numerous studies support it, especially those conducted on middle-aged and older adults. This is also the reason why people who are unwell or have a poor appetite are advised not to drink before eating because this choice would lead them to eat even less. However, for people who want to lose weight, especially if they are young, things are not that simple. A study showed that middle-aged and elderly adults they lost two kilos in three months when they drank water before meals compared to people who did not drink water during lunch and dinner. The youngest participants instead (aged between 21 and 35) however, they did not lose weight, regardless of whether they drank water before the meal. However, the study was not blinded (that is, when information that could influence the participants is kept hidden until the end of the experiment) and this means that the volunteers were aware of why they were drinking water before a meal. This realization may have led some participants to intentionally change how much they ate in the hopes that it would help them lose weight. However it is not at all clear why the effect has not been seen in young adults.

Another shortcoming of these kinds of studies is that they investigate whether participants eat less after drinking water on just one of their daily meals. Plus they actually are little evidence of quality showing that decreased appetite leads to weight loss in general. While water might dull your appetite this does not appear to lead to weight change over time, probably due more to conscious dietary changes.

Water alone is not enough Water alone is not enough to lose weight, but while feeling full and not wanting to keep eating aren't exactly in line with being able to lose weight, they're still a helpful starting point. Part of what helps us feel full is ours stomach. When food enters the stomach, it activates receptors that lead to the release of hormones that signal satiety to the brain. But since water is a liquid, the stomach is quickly emptied: this means that it doesn't actually fill us up. Also, due to the shape of the stomach, liquids bypass any semi-solid food content that is digested in the lower part of the organ. This means that water comes out of the stomach more quickly therefore, even if consumed at the end of a meal, it does not necessarily prolong the feeling of satiety.

Even if water doesn't directly help in losing weight it can still contribute to the diet because it is the healthiest drink known: drinking it instead of alcohol or fizzy drinks is certainly a wise choice for those who want to lose weight (here how much to drink per day). Also when water is mixed with other substances such as fibers or soups it can delay the rate at which your stomach empties, meaning you feel fuller for longer. Basically it's like starting a meal with a generous portion (at least 300 grams) of seasonal vegetables.