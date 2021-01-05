In every transfer period there is speculation about a possible change from Julian Draxler, but so far he has always stayed in Paris. Will it change this time? In any case, there should be interested parties again – and in view of the upcoming European Championship, a change might also make sense.
Julian Draxler’s time at Paris Saint-Germain is probably coming to an end. Even under Thomas Tuchel, the national player got very little playing time in the Parisian star ensemble, it is questionable that it will change under Mauricio Pochettino. In the summer at the latest, when Draxler’s contract expires, he will probably change, but a transfer may even come about this January.
The French magazine France Football reports that there is already keen interest in the 27-year-old: According to this, Arsenal FC is particularly interested in Draxler, but Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha BSC from the Bundesliga should not be averse to a commitment.
A move to Arsenal could actually be a good idea, because the Gunners are desperately looking for a player for the offensive midfield who can create opportunities and is dangerous for goals. It is well known that Mesut Özil is to be given up. The “ten” is Draxler’s favored position – if he finds his strength again with the trust of the coach at Arsenal, it could be a good deal for both sides.
In Leverkusen and Berlin, on the other hand, Draxler would be faced with a different system in which there is usually no classic ten. He would then have to often play on the eight or on the grand piano, as he did in Paris. In any case, Bayer’s interest is not new, shortly before the end of the summer transfer window it should have been the turn of Leverkusen, but Draxler declined to move.
If Pochettino, like Tuchel, only sporadically relies on Draxler, a change of club would be a good idea now, especially with a view to the European Championship. National coach Jogi Löw recently continued to rely on the ex-Schalke and Wolfsburg, but had also suggested a change to him to play more. This would probably be the case with all three interested parties mentioned.
