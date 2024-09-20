The team has in fact confirmed that for the moment no DLC is planned because the first goal is to publish a game with a complete story.

Dragon Age Inquisition – as recently discovered – was a huge commercial success and the public appreciated the RPG. They appreciated less the fact that the DLC were key components of the plot and that the base game didn’t tell the whole story. Fortunately, BioWare seems to have learned its lesson and doesn’t want to repeat the same thing with Dragon Age: The Veilguard .

Words from the director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

When asked about possible future additions in an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, game director Corrine Busche explains that she is a “huge fan” of theDragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser expansionwhich wrapped up the entire story perfectly and served as a bridge to the inevitable sequel. But Busche also says that Trespasser was “so essential to the story of Dragon Age: Inquisition that it probably should have been part of the base game.”

Busche brought up this topic because, apparently, it is a criticism that BioWare knew well and wanted to avoid experiencing that again in The Veilguard. “We really wanted it to be the most complete package possible, from a player experience standpoint, from a narrative standpoint, from everything else,” Busche continues. “That’s our goal right now.”

“It’s hard to say what the future holds,” Busche says, “but I will say that we’ve discussed the possibility of the base game ending after Act 1. And the answer has been a resounding no: we had to tell the whole story of The Veilguard“.

