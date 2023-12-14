You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Dorlan Pabón sends a message to the DIM.
Jaiver Nieto EL TIEMPO
Dorlan Pabón sends a message to the DIM.
The Atlético Nacional forward 'took charge' for the defeat against Medellín in the League final.
OF
The League 2023-II He already has a champion, Junior from Barranquilla did his thing in the stadium Atanasio Girardotwon the final and the Christmas star after beating 3-5 on penalties against Independent Medellín.
They say karma exists, and for the captain of the 'purslane' team he does believe in these types of coincidences. One of the greatest references of Atlético Nacional, Dorlan Pabón, He could not contain the 'mockery' of seeing the powerful being runner-up against Junior in Medellín.
The experienced striker did not forget the image that DIM published on its social networks after beating Atlético Nacional by a landslide (5-0) on December 3 in the semi-final home runs.
Finally, Pabón had revenge to indirectly mock the players and fans of Independiente Medellín. On this occasion, the captain of the purslane team took advantage of his social networks, both Instagram and X, to show his celebration of 'sleeping' to the users who follow him.
In this way, several Atlético Nacional fans on social networks They took the opportunity to approve the publication of the captain of the Antioquian green, as a way of 'revenge' for everything the player had to suffer in front of the 'powerful' fans during the semester.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
