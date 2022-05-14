Home page World

Is or was there life on Mars? Speculations have been piling up for years. NASA has now made an impressive discovery.

Washington, DC – For years there has been speculation as to whether there is or has been life on Mars. For example, in February 2021, the Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero crater on Mars to take pictures. The photos show that water helped form the red planet billions of years ago. Now a NASA rover has again taken pictures of Mars that offer room for speculation.

NASA photographs Mars – and makes amazing discovery

NASA released a photo taken on May 7, 2022 by the Mars rover Curiosity. Seeing it is said to be proof that there may have been life on Mars.

Is or was there life on Mars? (Iconic image) © Irina Dmitrienko/Imago

In the NASA photo you can see a small opening that looks like a doorway perfectly carved out of a rock. According to experts, the entrance could only be a few centimeters high and wide. It is unclear what the phenomenon actually is. Perhaps the discovery came from a Marsquake and is not proof that there was life on Mars.

Speculations are being announced online as to what the discovery on Mars could be

There is a lot of speculation on social media as to what the NASA photo of Mars is about, like OE24.at reported. So some suspect that it could be a portal that would be used by extraterrestrials. Still others think it could be an entrance to another universe. But maybe it’s just an optical illusion, as some suspect. According to the report, NASA is certain that the “door” is just a small crevice on Mars. (jn)