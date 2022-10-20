Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Are there still secret documents stored here? (Archive image) © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

The FBI is still looking for secret documents that Donald Trump is said to have stolen from the White House. His lawyers are apparently accommodating the authorities.

Mar-a-Lago – Two months after the Mar-a-Lago raid, there are signs of a change in strategy by Donald Trump. As the US television channel CNN reports, the former US President’s lawyers are considering opening the doors of Trump’s Florida estate to FBI investigators.

Donald Trump’s Legal Department is considering allowing federal agents access to the President’s Florida residence. They may be able to conduct a search there supervised by the attorneys,” said Sara Murray, CNN’s Washington, DC correspondent. Both the Justice Department and the National Archives believe that numerous government documents remain in Donald Trump’s possession.

Donald Trump: Lawyers suggest a change of strategy

US media suspect a change of strategy in Trump’s legal department behind this step. His team is working on “how the former president can best be protected from legal prosecution,” according to CNN. Trump has signaled internally that he is ready to accommodate the Justice Department in the dispute over government documents. Trump’s experienced lawyers in particular have been pressuring the former US head of state for weeks to work more closely with the authorities. So far, Trump had always been combative in this dispute and had gone on a confrontational course. Most recently, he even accused the investigators of having placed evidence against him there during the raid in Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI seized nearly 22,000 pages of documents during a raid in Mar-a-Lago about two months ago. The documents are said to have contained numerous documents classified as secret – including the letters that Trump and North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un had written to each other.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Donald Trump is taking risks

So Donald Trump’s lawyers seem confident that their client has not withheld any further documents. But with ultimate conviction, apparently not even they know that. “There remains a risk in inviting a Justice Department attorney to lunch, especially to Mar-a-Lago,” CNN quoted a person close to Trump as saying. (Daniel Dillman)