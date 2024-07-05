Today a new film has been released where the Minions They take the spotlight, Despicable Me 4which brings back beloved characters that many hold dear to their hearts due to that first release that impacted the world many years ago in theaters. And while there are people leaving their favorite theater right now, many others who have just entered have one question in common, that is, in the pure style of Marvel There are post-credits scenes to hint at a subsequent plot.

First of all, the length of the new adventure of Gru and company is 90 minutes long, that is, one hour and 35 minutes in total, average time for many children’s productions, the same thing happened a couple of weeks ago with the most recent production of Pixar, Inside Out 2With that in mind, people will have to wait about 15 minutes after the final scene in which there are interactions between the Minionsso precautions must be taken.

After that, unfortunately, there won’t be much more, with a completely clean closing credits, so for those who plan to stay until the end to see a hint of what the next film could be, there is no reward like what happens with other brands and companies. However, users will be able to enjoy the jokes that come out with the humor that characterizes the yellow characters.

Here is the synopsis:

Gru and Lucy are married and fight alongside their family in the so-called Anti-Villain League. Their adopted daughters are also much more involved in this important task. But there is also a new member of the family: the little baby of the marriage. A villain who escapes from prison: Maxime Le Mal, will force everyone to make decisions that will put them in check. Fourth installment of the popular family animated saga in which Chris Renaud, who directed the first two parts, also returns behind the cameras for the fourth. Patrick Delage serves as co-director and Mike White writes the script.

Remember that this film is already available in theaters.

Via: CNBC

Author’s note: I think I’ve only seen the first film of all of them, and I don’t think a fourth one will deter me from watching all the others, so I’m sure I’m not missing much.