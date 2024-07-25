One of the most anticipated films of the year has finally been released if we talk about Marvel, Deadpool & Wolverinewhich brings these characters from the universe of FOX towards the narrative that fans of the UCMestablishing that now the mutants will be able to gradually integrate. And like any good superhero movie, the question will surely arise as to whether there is a post-credits scene, and luckily for fans, there is at least one that will leave everyone surprised.

As usual in the latest films of the UCMthe credits are reduced to include a single scene and not two as they did in the past, in addition the footage will not appear in the middle as usual, but you have to wait for the rolling texts to end, something that veterans who started this universe with will remember Hombre de Hierro. Also, these transitions felt forced over time, so having only one is appreciated.

Not to give spoilers, the scene that appears can be quite satisfying after going through the entire film, especially for what unfolds in relation to the villain of the film, C.assandra novawell it seems that he is finally getting what he deserves from DeadpoolThere is even a character who will surprise many, although due to the nature of his existence, it is a simple cameo that we may not see in the future.

Even though there is no mid-credits scene, you can see a tribute to everything that has led up to this point in the movies. Marvela tribute that fans will appreciate, as it celebrates the foundations that began in 2008 and that are still valid today. With this in mind, some will wonder if there will be some kind of reboot in the coming years or if everything will continue to have a worthy ending with the Secret Wars multiverse.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine is now available in theaters.

Author’s note: I really hope I don’t spoil myself too much before I get to the screening I’m supposed to see. Just one more day to be able to appreciate this movie that we’ve been waiting for for so many months.