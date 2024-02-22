The national film 'Dead or alive: the García file' premiered its official trailer this Thursday, February 22, and presented the uncertainty generated in Peru by the suicide of former president Alan García in 2019. Directed by filmmaker Jorge Prado, the film has as its protagonist Stephany Orúe ('Perdóname', 'Maricucha', 'Magnolia Merino' and more) in the role of Carmen Ríos, a passionate journalist who seeks to uncover the mystery surrounding the former president's case and answer an entire nation's question that millions have been asking: Is Alan García alive or dead?

The trailer has already been seen by thousands of people, many of whom were excited and surprised by the story that will be presented and, especially, by the conclusion that will be reached in the film.

Watch the official trailer for 'Dead or Alive: The García File' here

When is 'Dead or Alive: The García File' released?

The Peruvian film 'Alive or dead', one of the most anticipated of the year by users, It will have its release date on April 18, 2024 in several Peruvian cinemas.

What will the movie 'Dead or Alive' be about?

The movie 'Dead or alive: the García file' is inspired by the controversial event in which the former president Alan Garciaapparently, made the decision to take his own life with a firearm.

This incident kept Peru in suspense and a brave journalist, Carmen Ríos (played by Stephany Orúe), along with his cameraman (Sergio Galliani), they immersed themselves fully in the case and discovered doubts and inconsistencies. They will face the difficult task of revealing the great mystery that still persists in the minds of Peruvians.

The journalist Carmen Ríos (Stephany Orúe) will do everything to discover the great truth in 'Dead or Alive'. Photo: Jungle Pictures

What is the cast of 'Dead or Alive: The García File'?

Stephany Orúe

Sergio Galliani

Merly Morello

Luis Angel Pinasco

Americo Zuniga

Omar Garcia

Hugo Salazar

Katerina D'Onofrio

Likewise, there will be special participation from actors such as:

Tatiana Astengo

Rodrigo Palacios

Alejandra Guerra

Victor Prada

Gabriela Velasquez

Flower Castle

Ubaldo Huamán

Alberick Garcia

Guillermo Castaneda

Claret Quea

Cathy Saenz

Jean Jarama

Antonio Arrúe

Alexandra Garces

Technical sheet of 'Dead or alive'

Produced by Jungle Pictures

Director: Jorge Prado Alvarado

General production: Martin Casapía Casanova

Executive production: Diego Pezo Vargas

Screenplay: Úrsula Vilca

Genre: thriller, suspense

Premiere: April 18

Distributor: BF Distribution

What happened to former president Alan García?

In 2019, during the crisis triggered by the Lava Jato scandal, which involved several former Peruvian presidents, an investigation was launched into Alan García for alleged bribes received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht related to the work of the Lima Metro.

García maintained his claim of innocence by maintaining that he was a victim of political persecution. In his last statement on Twitter, he questioned the foundations of Peruvian justice and argued the lack of concrete evidence against him, in addition to reiterating his integrity.

The drama reached its climax when the former president was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his residence in Miraflores, Lima, shortly after a preliminary arrest warrant was issued against him. He was rushed to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital; However, despite medical efforts, García died after experiencing 3 cardiac arrests on April 17, 2019.

