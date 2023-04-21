













Does Dead Island 2 have crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox?

Unfortunately at this time Dead Island 2 does not have crossplay between different console ecosystems. That is to say that someone from PlayStation 5 cannot play with someone from Xbox Series X / S and vice versa. However, it is possible for PS4 and PS5 users to play together. Just like Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users.

There is another point to consider within this. Last generation users cannot host a multiplayer game, they can only join. There is also no cross save in case you have the game on both PS4 and PS5. So you might want to stick to one console to finish it off.

This situation may change with a future patch to Dead Island 2. However, for now you will want to play with your friends if they do not have the same family of consoles. So maybe you prefer to find someone with the same or enjoy the zombie slaughter on your own.

How does Dead Island 2 multiplayer work?

The multiplayer mode Dead Island 2 allows up to three players to fight hordes of zombies together in Hell-A. Together they can complete story missions and even reach the end of the story if they want to. Only this mode is activated until after a mission called ‘call the cavalry’ or ‘call the cavalry’.

Source: Deep Silver

The progress you made in your multiplayer game is carried over even if you continue on your own. It should be noted that players must be more or less in the same part of the story in order to cooperate. Otherwise they won’t be able to play together, as there could be spoilers from the experience. Will they play it with someone or on their own?

