The Aztec Eagle was awarded to those who called on the Cuban people to “fight”… the people.

Those who try to justify the highest distinction from Mexico to the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel argue that the same decoration was awarded by Peña Nieto to the son-in-law of the abominable Donald Trump.

They ignore essential differences between the two with respect to Mexico:

Jared Kushner was decisive for the success of the trade agreement negotiations with the United States and Canada, so much so that he convinced his father-in-law (the main opponent of the same and unleashed promoter of anti-Mexicanism) to accept it.

Díaz-Canel, on the other hand, has only done a dirty business with our country: authorizing Cuban doctors to work here, paying them a fifth or sixth of what their government charges in dollars (North Korean model of slave trade).

Fair is the condemnation of academics and politicians of respectable ideological congruence:

“Those of us who sympathize with the democratic, liberal, and institutional left feel as baffled as they are saddened by the decision to award the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle,” they point out, deploring that “the president of Mexico turns a deaf ear to the repression that the citizens of Cuba endure on a daily basis, and even hang on the chest of the Cuban dictator the highest distinction that a foreigner can receive from our country”.

They show that “there are no ‘acceptable dictatorships of the left’ and ‘abhorrent dictatorships of the right’; a dictatorship is that, a regime where people do not have elementary civil and political liberties to be able to decide the course of their lives”.

Of those who sign the statement, President López Obrador says that they are “from the pseudo left. They are more conservative than Claudio X. González. Claudio is progressive compared to them.”

It does not seem to matter to him that just over a thousand people are deprived of their liberty in Cuba for opposing the Díaz-Canel dictatorship.

“Many of them young people and minors who took to the streets on July 11, 2021 to demand greater political opening in the country,” recall the signatories, who take up the Prisoners Defenders report: at least 100 political prisoners have been “Noting up to 15 different types of torture, including physical violence, solitary confinement, and psychological intimidation.”

Promoter of the unity of a dissimilar Latin American left, what will you do with the leftist but liberal president of Chile Gabriel Boric Font, who maintains that “in Cuba there are political prisoners for thinking differently and that is unacceptable”?

Or what about the Brazilian Lula da Silva who judged constitutional the immediate process after the self-coup of the useless Pedro Castillo by the Peruvian authorities?

But among “brother” dictators whose crimes Mexico remains silent, with which of all the expected recognitions is Daniel Ortega going to be honored, who stripped the nationality and expelled 222 opponents from Nicaragua and has just imposed 26 years in prison on the bishop of Matehuala for denouncing his tyranny…?