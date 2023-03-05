Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 apparently really exists it’s a beta of the game would be imminent, arriving already this month, according to reports from some third party testers who deal with the quality control of the new shooter developed by Valve.

As you will remember, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 was revealed by an NVIDIA leak a few days ago, and waiting to understand how reliable there was in those information people have come forward who claim to be working on the QA of the sequel.

The sources, who have clearly asked to remain anonymous, report that the development of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 has been going on for some time now and that production is well under wayas would confirm the intention to launch a beta during this month, no later than April 1st.

According to this information, the project would be a priority for Valvewhich would have channeled most of the resources to the sequel: this would also explain why the current GS: GO has been little supported lately.

“The primary goal is to proceed with the launch and then polish the experience, fix any bugs and deliver the level of quality that fans have come to expect from the series,” the testers said, adding that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 will use the engine source 2.

This choice will place clear limits on performance on low-end configurations, while the online system will be able to count on server at 128 ticks like those of Valorant already in the beta debut, as well as improved matchmaking.