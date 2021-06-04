After a long wait, finally The Conjuring 3 will be able to be seen in streaming from this Friday June 4, 2021. The horror movie will introduce Ed and Lorraine Warren in a supernatural case based on real life.

Despite the different details of the film that have come out in these weeks, many fans wonder if the fiction will feature some post-credit scene that opens the way to a fourth installment.

Does spell 3 have post-credit scenes?

In an interview at the end of May with the medium NME (via Tónica), the filmmaker Michael Chaves referred to The conjuring 3 and revealed that the movie was going to have a post-credits scene, but that was deleted.

“I’m going to keep the mystery about what it was because it could come back in another way,” explained the director. He also assured that this sequence had the expansion of some iconic villains.

However, the Sensacine medium explained that in the part of the credits you can hear some Warrens original audios about the case on which the feature film was based and some real photographs of the couple also appear.

This way, viewers can gain extra insight into the original story that caused a stir in its day.

What is Conjuring 3 about?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.