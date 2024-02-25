The departure of Jean Paul Santa Maria of the Great International Orchestra, led by Christian Domínguez, has unleashed a series of speculations by the entertainment press and the public about what the current relationship between both performers is like. Next, we tell you what he said Dominguez when they asked him if he regretted having called Santa María into his group.

Does Christian Domínguez regret having hired Jean Paul Santa María in his orchestra?

Christian Dominguez was invited to the latest edition of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' along with the members of his group, the Great International Orchestra.

At one point, the Chola Chabuca dared to ask Dominguez if he regretted having hired Jean Paul Santa Maria to be part of his orchestra.

In this regard, Christian responded: “I don't regret having called anyone to the Great Orchestra, because, when they enter, they enter with a projection that I feel I can polish or help with how much or little I know.”

What did Jean Paul Santa María say about his departure from the Grand International Orchestra?

Jean Paul Santa Maria He expressed his sadness when remembering his time in the International Grand Orchestra. In this regard, the singer pointed out that his departure was due to the infidelity scandals carried out by his leader, Christian Dominguez.

During a live broadcast on their social networks, Santa Maria He highlighted that, despite having only been in the group for five months, they gave him the opportunity to record a song called 'Por qué te vas', which he valued positively.

Let us remember that Jean Paul shared a release on their social networks to announce their resignation from the Great International Orchestra. In this writing, Santa María emphasized that he did not want to be seen as an accomplice or concealer of behavior that he considered inappropriate, in particular, those associated with Christian Dominguez. He clarified that it was never his intention to be involved in scandals, nor in situations that contradicted his personal and family values.

Also, Jean Paul explained that his relationship within the orchestra was strictly professional and assured that, if he had been aware of compromising situations, he would have made the decision to leave the group much sooner.

Santa María pointed out that it was considered simply another employee within the company, whose main function was to provide a living for his family through his work. Lastly, he expressed his desire to clear his name and stay away from any controversy.

Will Jean Paul Santa María have his own orchestra?

Jean Paul Santa Maria will have its own orchestra and will compete directly with that of Christian Dominguez. The project will be directed by Andrés Hurtado, known as 'Chibolín', and the businessman Luis Arbulú.

Both mentioned that they are carrying out castings to select the best voices for the orchestra and expressed their wish that Jean Paul be the first voice of the ensemble.

Given this, Santa María was visibly excited and grateful for the opportunity. In that line, the singer expressed his commitment and responsibility towards the public. Furthermore, 'Chibolín' highlighted that a team of 26 people to support the project.

