controversy in “America Today”. Christian Domínguez could not bear that his companions of the program put him in the center while they dealt with the subject of the infidelities of celebrities, such as the recent ampay of the ‘Chorri’ Palacios and ‘Coyote’ Rivera.

The singer was upset when he was reminded of the episodes of infidelity in which he was the protagonist in his past relationships with Karla Tarazona and Isabel Acevedoalthough he drew attention to the position he has regarding infidelity.

YOU CAN SEE: Psychologist from “America Today” blocks Christian for saying that a cheater is someone who cheats 10 times

Christian Domínguez denied being unfaithful

It all started when Janet Barboza He talked about how his partner Christian Domínguez began his relationship with his current partner Pamela Franco: just days after ending his romance with the dancer Isabel Acevedo.

“There is one more sentence for the bible of cheaters: if they told you or did the Christian Domínguez says he was not unfaithful, but a few days after ending a relationship, he makes a new one official Barbosa said.

This was rejected by Domínguez himself, who assured that he never made any romance official the day after ending with Acevedo despite the fact that he was caught with Pamela Franco on an outing together.

“I have never made it official the next day, but why am I going to explain if in the end what I am going to say, the psychologist (Lizbeth Cueva) he’s going to say: ‘Turn off the microphone,’ he said uncomfortably.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Dominguez dared to give advice on infidelity

Does Christian Domínguez defend infidelity?

The situation did not stop there, Christian Domínguez regretted that his program partners ensured that the “infidel never changes” and left a controversial comment.

“I do not agree. When they talk about cheaters (…), you have a relationship and If your partner is unfaithful out there, that’s not why they’re a cheat, they just made a mistake, a bad decision and that’s it . The relationship is over, but I’m not going to call her a cheater for that, she was just wrong, “he pointed out in a daze.

Did Dominguez give advice to infidels?

Christian Domínguez was surprised to ensure that age “helps unfaithful men mature”.

“You reach a time where the priority is your family. You come to a point where this is important, and it will hurt if you lose it,” said the leader of the “Great International Orchestra” program.