Pamela Lopez has unleashed a scandal within Peruvian entertainment after accusing Pamela Franco of ending her marriage with Christian Cueva. A few days ago, the still wife of the popular 'Aladdin' shared a statement in which she reported the end of their 12-year relationship due to “a series of unfortunate events involving a person in the artistic environment (cumbia)”. After this announcement, the soccer player's spouse has decided to expose the clandestine romance that Cueva and Franco had with evidence. This scandal now involves the athlete's family, especially his father. Luis Alberto Cueva for a curious reason.

YOU CAN SEE: What did Brunella do so that Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco did not cross paths with Cueva and his wife at their wedding?

What evidence did Pamela López show about Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco?

Some days ago, Magaly Medina He surprised the followers of 'Magaly TV, la firma' after revealing that he spoke with Pamela López, who provided him with exclusive material to incriminate her husband Christian Cueva with Pamela Franco.

In that sense, López provided the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma' with several evidence: videos that he found on Cueva's cell phone related to Pamela Franco, curious facts about Cueva's bad behavior with her and her children, chats and a phone call in which he confronted Christian Domínguez's ex.

The same way, Pamela Lopez did it with'America today'a program to which he gave a WhatsApp conversation in which a fight with the popular 'Aladdin' is evident.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela López exposes FIGHT with Christian Cueva after suspicions of infidelity: “Enjoy what you do”

Did Pamela Franco ask Christian Cueva's father?

The TV presenter Janet Barboza announced, in a recent edition of 'America today', that he spoke with Pamela Lopez. According to 'Rulitos', she told him that Pamela Franco He sought out Christian Cueva's father to demand that he be a mediator in this scandal.

“I wonder, how does he know the phone number of Pamela López's father-in-law? Pamela Franco called Christian Cueva's father to ask him to intercede and calm Pamela López. “I have spoken with Pamela López, that is what she told me… It is strange,” pointed out the host of the magazine America TV.

Does Christian Cueva's father defend Pamela Franco against accusations from Pamela López?

This February 8th, Janet Barboza sparked the controversy again after revealing a curious detail that involves Luis Alberto Cueva, father of soccer player Christian Cueva. According to the popular 'Rulitos', the father of the popular 'Aladino' spoke with the mother of his grandchildren, Pamela López, at the request of cumbiambera Pamela Franco.

“She went to intercede with her daughter-in-law to calm her down so that this would not become public”said Barboza. “Are you telling me that Christian Cueva's father defended Pamela Franco?” he asked. his partner Brunella Horna. At this, Janet nodded and Ethel Pozo He added: “That's pandering.”

#Christian #Cueva39s #father #defend #Pamela #Franco #accusations #Pamela #López #revealed #Janet #Barboza