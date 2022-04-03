Before we dive into the science, where does the idea that chicken soup can cure your cold or flu come from? “In the 12th century, the Jewish scientist and physician Moses Maimonides described the beneficial effects of chicken soup on the human body,” says science expert Martijn Peters. ,,In his work The Cause Accidentium he touted chicken soup as a cure for all that could be physically wrong. From that thought and that work, we sometimes refer to chicken soup today as ‘Jewish penicillin’.”

Maimonides, however, got his inspiration for the medicinal powers of chicken soup from ancient Chinese and Greek texts, because the warm delicacy originally came from China,” says Peters. “The name is wrong, because a virus causes a cold and penicillin is an antibacterial agent.”