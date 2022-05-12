Home page politics

State election 2022 in NRW: CDU state leader Hendrik Wüst (left) competes against SPD man Thomas Kutschaty (right). © IMAGO/Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON

NRW head of state Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and his SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty will compete against each other tonight in the WDR “election arena”. Follow the TV duel for the state elections here in the news ticker.

Update from May 12, 4:25 p.m.: Before the TV duel for the NRW state elections in 2022, head of state Hendrik Wüst (CDU) is campaigning for the Greens as a possible coalition partner. The 46-year-old Munsterlander praised the party for its far-sighted Russia policy before the Ukraine war.

“I don’t break my crown if I acknowledge during the election campaign that others have been clearer for a long time,” said Wüst in an interview with the time: “The Greens, for example, have taken a more consistent line towards Putin’s Russia and have always clearly expressed skepticism and criticism.” Will the incumbent Prime Minister instead let his challenger Thomas Kuschaty appear in the WDR election arena tonight because of the SPD’s alleged proximity to Moscow? You can be curious!

TV duel for the 2022 state election: WDR election arena with Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Thomas Kutschaty (SPD)

Update from May 12, 2:35 p.m.: Four days before the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the CDU has increased its lead over the SPD, according to a survey. Specifically: In an INSA survey published on Thursday for the Bild newspaper the CDU of the incumbent Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst comes to 32 percent.

According to a previous survey by the same opinion research institute, the CDU only passed the Social Democrats at the beginning of the week. According to the current survey, the SPD of challenger Thomas Kutschaty makes it to 28 percent, which would mean a minus of 3.2 percentage points compared to the 2017 state election. According to INSA, the Greens are currently at 16 percent, the FDP at eight percent, the AfD would come to seven percent. With three percent, the left would miss entering the state parliament, which is based in Düsseldorf.

INSA survey on the 2022 NRW state elections (May 15): CDU is likely to continue to outperform SPD

CDU 32 percent SPD 28 percent The green 16 percent FDP 8 percent AfD 7 percent The left 3 percent See also American football star Tom Brady retires after brilliant career in the NFL

TV duel for the 2022 state elections: Ukraine war in talks with Wüst (CDU) and Kuchaty (SPD) a topic

First report from May 12: Munich/Solingen – Hendrik Wüst (CDU) switched to political combat mode shortly before the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The TV duel this Thursday evening against SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty from 8.15 p.m. in the WDR “election arena” will probably also be about the allegations against the Social Democrats that they are standing with Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin in the environment of the Russia-Ukraine War supposedly too close.

“The fact that the SPD has a Russia problem, especially with Ms. Schwesig and Mr. Schröder, is not an invention of the CDU,” Wüst said in a recent interview time online: “Virtually the entire West has misjudged Russia and judges Putin differently today than it used to. What matters is whether being too close today prevents government policy from making the right decisions.”

TV duel for the 2022 state election: Hendrik Wüst (CDU) competes against Thomas Kutschaty (SPD).

National political issues are in the foreground. Of course, the Ukraine war would also play a role in the NRW state elections, said the 46-year-old CDU politician in an interview with the time continue. To classify: Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) is considered a close friend of Russian President and warmonger Putin, and did not break these close ties even after his attack on Ukraine.

Manuel Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, on the other hand, was until recently a supporter of the continuation of the “Nord Stream 2” gas pipeline project. And this despite the fact that the traffic light federal government, under the guidance of the Social Democrats, is working feverishly to make Germany independent of Russian gas.

Federal politics is a real challenge for libertine opponent Kuchaty. Especially since, according to a recent INSA survey, the Union of CDU and CSU has clearly pulled ahead of the SPD in the federal government. How do these impressions affect the duel for the post of prime minister in Düsseldorf?

Follow the TV duel for the 2022 NRW state elections between CDU state leader Hendrik Wüst and SPD man Thomas Kutschaty tonight from 8:15 p.m. here in the live ticker. (pm)