Calendar at risk after the shocking sentence: “Sometimes voters make mistakes”

After the regional debacle in Lazio and Lombardy the Third Pole he wonders about his future.

The situation is tense, indeed incandescent. This is demonstrated by certain surreal jokes that Calenda managed to make when commenting on the outcome of the vote: “Sometimes voters are wrong”, deadly phrase in the supermarket of politics that annoys and irritates citizens.

After all, he made almost all the mistakes. Like when he stubbornly supported Lazio Alessio D’AmatoAssessor of Health who punctured the arms and buttocks of Lazio citizens with sadistic perseverance during the pandemic.

D’Amato, among other things, also had a case filed for aggravated fraud against the very region in which he wanted to Presidentnot to mention a first instance sentence by the Court of Auditors to repay 275,000 euros for the same reason.

Also in Lombardy, the “Moratti project” was his idea that was tragically shipwrecked, with Moratti herself ending up outside the Regional Council and who with her list took more than the “Third Pole”, something that Matteo Renzi did not fail to point out polemically. And Lazio and Lombardy are big realities. In the first is Rome, the capital of Italy and the seat of political power, in the second is Milan, the seat of economic and financial power.

The fact that immediately after the elections Renzi’s discontent and his proposal to remove the name of Calenda from the symbol of the “Third Pole” says a lot about the climate we breathe these days. Calenda, given the bad turn at the regionals, is trying to speed up the “cold” merger process between his Action and Italia Viva, but Renzi rightly slows down, takes his time, evaluates other solutions.

As was very likely, Renzi used Calenda for his plans and now he is downloading it. The Roman politician thought that allowing him to put only his name under the symbol was a sign of the former premier’s benevolence towards him, instead it was the usual technique used even recently by Tobacco with Di Maio. At the end of the elections it happens that whoever put their name is out and whoever has been behind the scenes is inside. It happens with weak projects.

Not for nothing, on balance, the Third Pole has elected five regional councilors, three of which from IV and only two from Action.

Renzi’s only internal mistake was to still trust Luciano Nobiliwhich had just been soundly rejected by the policies and then re-proposed with impunity in Lazio, with the exact same result.

But behind the two males there is also a female and that is Mara Carfagna who in Renzi’s plans should be the president of the future Unified Third Pole, we call him this to distinguish him from previous projects such as those of Fini, Rutelli and Casini.

Carfagna is a woman of experience and perseverance, as well as notoriously more pleasant-looking than Calenda’s, and has an excellent personal feeling with Renzi.

But at this point the earthenware pot would be the leader of the gods Parioli which would become No. 3 in the TPU, therefore substantially irrelevant.

In short, Comencini’s nephew is bitterly realizing that perhaps he should not break with Letta dall’Annunziata and leave Renzi to his fate and who knows perhaps the history of Italy would have changed.

