The two normal people stop at a travel agency decorated with plastic aircraft, cruises full of windows and a lot of posters with prices – for night and week – of a thousand possible vacations.

“What a sites.” … There are in the world, right?

“Well,” the second person confirms. As many as they exist.

“Do you hear yourself?”

“Ya, now.” It has come out like this; In my head it sounded differently.

“No, if I have understood you.” You go to see photos and see how you choose between going to swim to Cancun or riding in camel.

—Ojo, that in Mexico there is the beach that they have desert; They have camels too …

“In Mexico?” I don’t think so; I think there are coyotes. And some Indian of those who see things in the fog, of those who start smoking and animals appear and can already be thrown through the ravines because they fly. Things without camels.

“Or others.”

The two normal people are laughing at ease because they do not save a laugh if they can afford it.

“Then you say Mexico, but what they have done there is a wall.”

“Oh yes, I know what you say.” But he was before, right?

-Yeah. But now the Canadians take care of him.

“The Canadians?” And so?

“Trump’s Cosas, it seems to me, that she told Canadians who can sell syrup and Neil Young albums, if they want, but who have to make a wall in Mexico.

-So that?

“To put police underneath.”

“On what side?”

“On Mexico, it will be.”

“And can the Canadians go there, without Mexico’s permission?”

“Well, it will be on the other side.”

“It will be.” And in Canada they have a wall?

“They are going to do one, apparently.”

“The Mexicans?”

-Fixed. And the Europeans will take care of it, you’ll see.

-As?

-Don’t know. With tariffs. They will put tariffs on top, so that it costs more to jump.

“But do tariffs click?”

“How do you click?” And they cut. They will put the rolled tariffs and see who happens that. And the Canadians the same.

“And the Europeans?”

—The Europeans will have to pay VAT and let Google hear them what they say on the phone. But they will be able to count jokes of those before; One thing for the other.

“How of those before?”

“Gangosos and that.”

“And black and lame?”

“And from ladybug.” And Moors.

“And from gypsies?”

“Only the civil guard comes out.”

-And so?

“Well, because you have seen you can;” You can tell everything again. Apparently it is an order they have given. And then Trump has come out and said that he can play football whoever wants, but that it is no longer necessary to see him on TV, if girls come out.

“Has that said?”

“I have understood.” And that they were going to make cars crazy.

-Why’s that?

“Well, to be great again.” Don’t you see what states have been removed?

“Have you taken states?”

-Apparently.

“But who?”

“Well, the Chinese.”

“Oh, of course, the Chinese.” How complicated everything, right?

-Already.

The two normal people keep looking at posters. From Paris. From Thailand. Of Rome. A small one in which Tenerife comes out and a smaller one, with much green, of the route of the monasteries, with a misty photo of Armenteira.

“Well, you say, but, if you compare yourself, New York photos are the ones that go best, right?”

“Toma, of course.” As they are now vertical, because there are perfect.

“Have you been in New York?”

-Unclear. But I have seen ‘ghostbusters’.

“The ghostbusters’ passes there?”

“That and all.”

“Do you think” Ghostbusters’ now? “

The normal person thinks about it.

“I think, until a month ago or so, not, but now.” Now you can laugh at the ghosts, if you want. Although they are a minority.

“And of the ghosts.”

“And of the ghosts, yes; They already leave. But now you don’t have to say it, it seems to me.

-The fact that?

“Ghosts and ghosts.”

“In Spain either?”

—In Spain, yes; Here we go later. That is why we have round plugs and smaller cars.

“Cars are very similar, don’t believe;” It is no longer like when ‘Starsky and Hutch’.

“Well, they will be huge again, so that the movies are noticed.”

“I miss those cars …

“Well, they were good.” Now they are going to make them mandatory, so that they know their weapons. So they can shoot from the car.

-Normal. As states have taken away …

—And in Italian restaurants they will put hot dogs; And you can make mafia jokes and put the accent to imitate.

“Only if you are Italian, right?”

-No no. Already everyone.

“And Spanish jokes?”

“They don’t know we are.”

“Oh, of course.” These Americans …

“And American.”

“And American, yes.” Hear his forehead. Didn’t you say that it didn’t have to say it?

“There is no, but here.”

“Oh, now.” But for now, right?

“For the moment, for now … we first fixed the plugs and then we get that.”