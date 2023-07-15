After becoming viral the case of a couple of young people who were caught getting intimate during the trip inside the cabins of a cableway similar to the one in CDMX, which was actually a transport located in Quito, Ecuadro, alleged images transcend where a sign that prohibits intimate aboard the cabins in the Cablebus of Mexico City.

However, this photo turns out to be completely false by being visibly altered in its official image as public transport of the capital of the country with a white box and two figures that resemble a couple having sexual intercourse, which has the classic red prohibition circle.

Fake

The altered image shows that sign next to the official Cablebús CDMX logo; However, in the official cabins of the two lines that currently provide service, that space is occupied by a mobility logo in gray, alluding to the mobility network that covers all transportation in Mexico City, where the CDMX Metro, Metrobús, RTP, Trolebús, to name a few.

Young people do ‘disrespect’ in Cablebús

A shocking video has generated a stir on social networks, showing a couple engaged in a passionate scene in one of the cable car cabins in the city of Quito, in Ecuador. The event is similar to the famous Cablebús in Mexico City, but this time it occurred on Ecuadorian land. The protagonists, oblivious to the fact that they were being observed, were recorded by the security cameras of the air transport system.

The surprising situation took place in the midst of the solitude that the cabin offers while moving from one station to another, without the lovers being suspicious of the prying eyes coming from the other cabins.

In a journey that usually lasts at least five minutes due to the distance between stations, the couple decided to unleash their passion without restrictions. The incident took place last Saturday, June 24 at 1:50 p.m., perplexing the other passengers.

The video shamelessly reveals how the couple, regardless of the looks of others, slightly lower their pants and indulge in an intimate act in the seats for passengers, which are a dizzying 20 meters high.

So far, the authorities of the Government of Ecuador have not expressed their position regarding this unusual event that has gone viral on social networks, even crossing borders when it was confused with the Cablebús in Mexico City. Although it is expected that the leak of the material will be investigated, since it compromises the identity of the passengers.

Likewise, the question arises about the possible sanctions that the couple could face for carrying out intimate acts in a public space. In the event that this incident had occurred in Mexico, the disclosure of the video could be punished under the Olimpia Law, a legislation that seeks to combat digital violence.

Let’s remember that Mexico City only has Line 1, which goes from the Indios Verdes station to Cuautepec or Tlalpexco in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. As well as Line 2 in Iztapalapa, which runs from the Constitución de 1917 station to Santa Marta, on the border between Mexico City and the State of Mexico.