Cynthia Sass, a renowned American nutritionist, ranks broccoli as one of the most beneficial nutrients for the body, helping to slow aging and fight dangerous diseases.

The expert notes that broccoli is rich in nutrients, as a cup of it contains 250% of the body’s daily need for vitamin K, which plays an important role in blood clotting and bone health. It also contains 135% of the body’s daily need for vitamin C and more than 50% of the blood sugar-regulating element chromium.

And she adds, it has discovered in the composition of broccoli anti-cancer elements, which neutralize carcinogens, stimulate the immune system, and prevent the emergence and spread of cancer cells.

“In addition to this, broccoli is rich in dietary fiber, which improves digestion and nourishes beneficial intestinal bacteria. It also has a positive effect on the work of the heart and blood vessels, as it reduces the risk of heart attacks or strokes, because it prevents the arteries from blocking,” she says.

She adds, broccoli strengthens bones, fights inflammation, and slows down body aging. “Broccoli contains a high percentage of antioxidants, and protects the skin from UV rays. It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important to prevent cataracts and improve vision,” she says.