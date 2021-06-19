According to some recent very insistent rumors, it seems that FromSoftware is working on a new exclusive for PlayStation 5, whose production will be activated as soon as the work on Elden Ring.

This indiscretion comes from the user Ruancarlo Silva of Twitter, which explains, in Portuguese, that the new FromSoftware title would be known by the code name Velvet Veil and should represent a kind of spiritual sequel to Bloodborne, also old PlayStation exclusive.

The question now gets complicated: to confirm his statements, Silva would have published a discussion on Reddit between a forum user and the FromSoftware insider, who would have carefully leaked, in the past, the existence of Sekiro, Deracine and other From Software titles prior to their announcement.

And this is where that Reddit user comes into play, and_0: he confirmed that he shared the aforementioned discussion, but denied having discussed Velvet Veil in any way. In particular, did not deny the existence of the title, but confirmed that its leaks are not used to prove it.

Complicated? Undoubtedly, but it is just the umpteenth proof that rumors of this kind (or rather, any rumor) must always be taken with pliers, waiting for information and official confirmation.

In any case, it is always better to focus on one detail at a time: at the moment, the attention of the players should all be directed towards Elden Ring, currently the only concrete project of FromSoftware. Only after its launch, scheduled for January 2022, will we be able to start speculating on their next move.

Source: GamesRadar