Thanks to the different social programs belonging to the Secretary of WelfareTo date, millions of people throughout the national territory have benefited, either with money or with another type of payment in kind.

And one of those social programs of the Ministry of Welfare that has benefited its registry the most is Young People Building the Futurewhich, at the moment, according to official data from the Mexican government, has more than 2.9 million beneficiaries from 2019 to date.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Under this understanding, If you are one of the beneficiaries of the Young People Building the Future social program, keep in mind that next Friday, June 28, 2024, the deposit of the next payment will be made..

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that through the social program Young People Building the Future, the beneficiaries They receive 7 thousand 572 pesos monthlythe equivalent of a minimum wage, in addition to accessing the medical services of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

“The program seeks to help young people between 18 and 29 years of age enter the labor market, for which it gives them financial support for 12 months once they are placed in companies or businesses, where they are trained,” it is detailed. on the official website of the Wellbeing Programs about said social program.

Does Wellbeing ADVANCE PAYMENTS? These beneficiaries will receive MONEY at the end of JUNE/Photo: Government of Mexico

Requirements

Now, the requirements and criteria to be a beneficiary of Young People Building the Future are the following:

*Be between 18 and 29 years old at the time of applying for the training activity.

*Under oath of truth, declare that you are not working or studying at the time of registering for the Program.

*Current official identification.

*CURP.

*Proof of address (electricity, water, property or telephone) no older than 3 months after being issued.

*Register in the Digital Platform on your own or with the assistance of personnel authorized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), providing the information required in the registration form.

*Photograph of the young person registered with their face uncovered, without edits or modifications, holding the registration form provided by the Program.

*Accept the terms of the commitment letter where you agree to comply with the Operating Rules and other provisions that apply to you as a participant in the Program.

*Authorize the use of your personal data to the STPS, in accordance with current regulations on the matter.

*Foreigners must present the current official document that proves their legal stay in the country issued by the corresponding immigration authorities.

Finally, it should be taken into account that registrations and requests can be made on the Digital Platform specifically enabled for Young People Building the Future within the dates and times established by the authority in charge. This platform opens bimonthly.

Does Wellness ADVANCE PAYMENTS? These beneficiaries will receive MONEY at the end of JUNE/Photo: Government of Mexico

The best Amazon promotions? Click this link.