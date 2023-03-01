Does Benzema kick for not winning The Best? Publication in their networks generates controversy

Apparently Karim Benzema He was not happy with the choice of the best player of 2022 chosen on Monday by Fifa, at The Best awards. The triumph of Lionel Messi generates echoes in the soccer world.

Messi obtained the trophy after his triumph with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine won all the praise in a special year for him and his country.

Messi surpassed Benzema and Mbappé, which generated a curious publication of the Real Madrid striker.

Benzema, winner of the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or did not attend the ceremony of The Best in Paris.

Benzema controversial weapon

But this Tuesday he published a story on his Instagram account with a compilation of all his sporting achievements in the 2022 season.



It appears on the list of course the Champions League, the Ballon d’Orbut also his 63 goals and 21 assists, among other achievements.

The publication, just one day after Messi’s election as the best, has generated great controversy on social networks. Benzema kicking?

david praisescaptain of the Austrian team, explained the votes for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award to Argentine Leo Messi as the best player of 2022, ahead of his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, revealing that the votes are not only his and represent to your entire selection.

“Regarding the FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian team votes for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone on the team council can vote and that’s how it’s decided,” Alaba explained on his social media.

