The premiere of ‘Barbie’ was more than auspicious, since it was consolidated as the best premiere of the year in several countries around the world and led the box office. The furor caused by the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who give life to Barbie and Ken, respectively, made many fathers and mothers take their young children to movie theaters, so that they can enjoy the story based on the doll from mattel. However, the plot would not be directed at them, as it touches on complex issues that people their age might not understand.

What are the themes that were embodied in ‘Barbie’?

Young boys and girls may not understand the film because the message it is intended to convey is not that of a conventional ‘Barbie’ film. In the live action, we can see that language not suitable for children is used, in addition to the fact that it is a satire that includes everyday issues, but deep and complex ones for minors, such as patriarchyhe feminismhe gender conditioningthe identitythe toxic masculinityhe life’s senseamong other things.

Themes such as feminism, patriarchy, gender conditioning, among others, are touched on in the tape and could be difficult for children. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

It should be noted that, although it is not recommended for a young child, it is for teenagers and pre-adolescents, who could be more familiar with these issues and fully understand what the director wanted to express with the footage.

What was the classification given to ‘Barbie’?

Motion Picture Association (MPA) It is the organization in charge of placing a classification on all films in the United States. Said body placed ‘Barbie’ in the classification PG-13, that is, that said tape was suitable only for people over 13 years of age. Otherwise, they would have to see it in the company of an adult or someone who could serve as a guide to explain the subject matter.

A clear example that children under 13 years of age could not enjoy the footage occurred in Mexico, where, in an interview for the Facebook channel ‘Los destrampados oficial’, a girl went viral after indicating that she did not like the film and that it is aimed at adults. In that interview, her mother pointed out that they had been victims of marketing and that, like her daughter, several girls had also attended movie theaters with their pink clothes when the tape was not directed at them.

